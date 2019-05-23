Rajsamand Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Diya Kumari of BJP wins

Rajsamand Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 16,99,401

Female electors: 8,19,875

Male electors: 8,79,526

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008. Degana and Merta Assembly segments were added from Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Jaitaran Assembly seat was added from Pali Lok Sabha constituency. Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand and Nathdwara Assembly seats were added from Udaipur Lok Sabha seat. The Beawar Assembly seat was added from Ajmer Lok Sabha seat.

Assembly constituencies: Beawar, Merta (SC), Degana, Jaitaran, Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand, Nathdwara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Gopal Singh Shekhawat won the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP leader Hariom Singh Rathore in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Rajsamand district and parts of Ajmer, Nagaur and Pali districts. The constituency, more or less, has an equated proportion of Rajput, Jat and Brahmin voters. In 2008, it replaced Udaipur as the general seat.

