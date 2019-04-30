Sponsored by

Rajnath Singh says home ministry obligated to respond to MPs' queries after MHA notice to Rahul Gandhi over citizenship row

Politics FP Staff Apr 30, 2019 12:55:19 IST

Rejecting allegations of political vendetta against Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship row, Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the home ministry is duty-bound to respond to questions raised by any member of Parliament.

"If any Member of Parliament asks answer from a ministry, then the ministry has to answer it. This has happened following the same course," Singh told CNN-News18.

Earlier in the day, acting on a complaint received from Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi to clarify his position on his nationality. Swamy had cited a United Kingdom-based company's documents to allege that the Congress president is a British national. The MHA has sought "factual position in the matter" from Rahul within a fortnight.

The letter, dated 29 April, read that Swamy has alleged Rahul to be one of the directors and secretary of a firm named Backops Limited which was registered in the United Kingdom in 2003. It mentions how Swamy has claimed that Rahul had declared his nationality as "British" in the company's annual returns filed in 2005 and 2006.

Rajnath Singh says home ministry obligated to respond to MPs queries after MHA notice to Rahul Gandhi over citizenship row

File image of Rahul Gandhi. PTI

The complaint also added that in the application for dissolution of the company, dated 12 February 2009, Rahul's nationality was again declared to be British.

An MHA official, quoted by The Hindusaid the complaint dates back to 2015.

This isn't the first time that objections have been raised over Rahul's citizenship. On 20 April, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao had raised similar objections to the Congress chief's nationality at a press conference in New Delhi.

Independent candidate from Amethi, Dhruv Lal, had raised similar objections against Rahul and protested against the latter's nomination from the constituency.

Ravi Prakash, Lal's lawyer, had then said that on the basis of certificate of incorporation of a company registered in the UK, the Congress leader has declared himself as its citizen.

He had added that a non-Indian citizen cannot contest polls in the country.

In the meanwhile, Congress leaders have criticised the MHA's notice with party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi was resorting to fake narrative through "his government's notices".

All India Mahila Congress General Secretary Apsara Reddy also claimed the Supreme Court had dismissed Swamy's petition on Rahul's citizenship in 2015 and blamed the ruling party of trying to "pollute the electoral air".

The MHA's notice came even as the Congress chief has been vigorously campaigning across states before voting for the Lok Sabha Election comes to an end.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 12:55:19 IST

