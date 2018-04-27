You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Rajnath Singh says BJP to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls on issues of development, good governance

Politics PTI Apr 27, 2018 17:21:37 IST

Kanpur: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the BJP will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on the issues of development and good governance.

File image of Union minister Rajnath Singh. PTI

File image of Union minister Rajnath Singh. PTI

"Good governance and development will be the two issues of our party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections," Singh, who was on a visit to Harihar Dham, told reporters.

Replying to a question on next month's byelection to the Kairana Lok Sabha seat, Singh said he was confident about the BJP's victory.

"We have full faith that we will win the Kairana by-election," he said.

The byelection will take place on 28 May. It was necessitated after BJP veteran Hukum Singh passed away in February.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to China, Singh said India wanted to have good relations with all its neighbours and not just China.


Updated Date: Apr 27, 2018 17:21 PM

Also See






IPL 2018: Skipper Shreyas Iyer in focus as Delhi Daredevils look to get their campaign on track against KKR



Top Stories




Cricket Scores