Rajnath Singh calls Mamata Banerjee to express concern over violence near Amit Shah's East Midnapore rally

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called up West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and expressed serious concern over reports of violence near the venue of the rally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah.

The public rally was addressed by Shah in East Midnapore district.

Citing reports of large scale violence and arson against people who participated in the rally, the Home Minister also asked Mamata that those who indulged in violence should be booked.

The vehicles used for taking audience to Shah’s rally in East Midnapore on Tuesday were vandalised by some miscreants when they were parked outside the rally venue.

BJP supporters also staged a demonstration, condemning the attack on the parked vehicles. Police said the miscreants lobbed stones on the vehicles and also torched some vehicles.

Following the attacks, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Mamata of unleashing "terror" in the state and called her "Talibani Didi".

"We have seen as to how Mamata Banerjee has unleashed the terror of TMC on the BJP and the ordinary people of West Bengal," Patra told reporters in New Delhi.

