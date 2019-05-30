Rajnath Singh, Cabinet Minister 2019: Veteran BJP leader and former home minister is key negotiator within party

Rajnath Singh | Formerly the Minister of Home Affairs of India, Rajnath Singh, one of the senior party leaders has been inducted into Modi’s Cabinet of ministers once again.

Known as a key negotiator within his party, Rajnath is likely to retain the critical portfolio, given the volatile security condition in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Singh’s political career spans over 45 years, and the veteran leader rose through the ranks from the grassroots.

According to his website, he had a brush with the RSS in his student life, and it was through the organization that he stepped into politics and joined Jana Sangh in 1974.

From a district coordinator of the party in a small town called Mirzapur to Uttar Pradesh chief minister, BJP’s national president and a Union minister, Rajnath comes with immense organizational, political and administrative experience.

A professor of Physics by profession, he has held the education portfolio in the Uttar Pradesh government, later going on to become the state’s chief minister. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Ghaziabad in 2009. In the 17th Lok Sabha he represents the prestigious constituency of Lucknow, previously held by BJP patriarch Atal Bihari Vajpayee.