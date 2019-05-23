Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 15,91,373 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,93,838

Male electors: 7,97,222

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Chowki and Birandranagar Assembly segments were replaced by Pandariya and Mohla-Manpur segments.

Assembly Constituencies: Pandariya, Dongargarh (SC), Khujji, Kawardha, Rajnandgaon, Mohla-Manpur (ST), Khairagarh, Dongargaon

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Raman Singh from BJP won the election. In 2004, Pradeep Gandhi, also from BJP, won the election. Madhusudan Yadav from BJP was elected MP in 2009 elections. BJP candidate Abhishek Singh won the election in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency is spread over Rajnandgaon and Kabirdham districts. The constituency holds importance as it had catapulted former MP Raman Singh to the position of the chief minister. The seat is currently held by his son Abhishek Singh. Rajnandgaon district has a population of 15,37,133 and a majority of them depend on agriculture, according to the Chhattisgarh government. The region is rich in the deposit of limestone and has several extraction and mining industries. Kabirdham has a population of 8,22,526.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.