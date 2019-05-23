Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

May 23, 2019 10:48:02 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
RPI(A) Dr. Gojupal 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Ajay Pali (Baba) 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPK Pratima Santosh Washnik 0 Votes 0% Votes
FDLP Mahendra Kumar Sahu 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Baidya Shekhu Ram Verma (Guruji) 0 Votes 0% Votes
GGP Vishwanath Singh Porte 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Santosh Pandey 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Ravita Lakra (Dhruv) 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kranti Gupta 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kamini Sahu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramkhilawan Dahariya 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sachchidanand Kaushik 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sudesh Tikam 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Bhola Ram Sahu 0 Votes 0% Votes
Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 15,91,373 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,93,838

Male electors: 7,97,222

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Chowki and Birandranagar Assembly segments were replaced by Pandariya and Mohla-Manpur segments.

Assembly Constituencies: Pandariya, Dongargarh (SC), Khujji, Kawardha, Rajnandgaon, Mohla-Manpur (ST), Khairagarh, Dongargaon

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Raman Singh from BJP won the election. In 2004, Pradeep Gandhi, also from BJP, won the election. Madhusudan Yadav from BJP was elected MP in 2009 elections. BJP candidate Abhishek Singh won the election in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency is spread over Rajnandgaon and Kabirdham districts. The constituency holds importance as it had catapulted former MP Raman Singh to the position of the chief minister. The seat is currently held by his son Abhishek Singh. Rajnandgaon district has a population of 15,37,133 and a majority of them depend on agriculture, according to the Chhattisgarh government. The region is rich in the deposit of limestone and has several extraction and mining industries. Kabirdham has a population of 8,22,526.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:48:02 IST

