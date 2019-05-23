Rajkot Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Kundaria Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai of BJP Wins

Rajkot Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 16,55,717

Female electors: 7,90,957

Male electors: 8,64,760

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Wakaner Assembly segment, the earlier part of Surendranagar constituency, was added in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot East, Rajkot West, Rajkot South, Rajkot Rural (SC), Jasdan.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been with the BJP for the most part. Leuva Patel leader and BJP candidate Kathiriya Vallabhbhai Ramjibhai held the seat from 1996 to 2009. In 2009, Congress’ Kunvarjibhai Mohanbhai Bavaliya won the seat, defeating BJP’s Kirankumar Valjibhai Bhalodia by more than 24,000 votes. However, in 2014, BJP’s Kadva Patel candidate Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai Kundariya clinched the seat but was dropped in the cabinet reshuffle in 2016.

Demographics: The constituency covers parts of Rajkot district. With a population of 38,04,558 people in the district, three communities in the constituency, including two sub-castes of Patels 'Kadva' (2 lakh voters), and 'Leuva' (2.75 lakh voters) and 'Koli' (2.35 lakh voters) community have remained decisive in the previous elections.

