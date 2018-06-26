Football world cup 2018

Rajkot Congress president Indranil Rajyaguru resigns over 'improper functioning' of party's Gujarat unit

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 26, 2018 10:50:40 IST

Rajkot: Former Gujarat Congress MLA Indranil Rajyaguru, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 polls against Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, resigned on Monday while expressing unhappiness with the state leadership.

"I tendered my resignation to party state unit chief Amit Chavda", Rajyaguru told reporters.

Representational image. PTI

Rajyaguru said he was not happy with the way the party's state unit is functioning.

"I am not happy with the way the (Gujarat) Congress is functioning. Those loyal to the party are ignored while those who have acted against its interest are being given plum posts," he said.

When asked whether his next move will be to join the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), he replied in the negative.

"I will not join the BJP but will continue to serve the people of Rajkot. For me, politics is the best medium to serve the people. However, there are many other ways to work for them," he said.

Rajyaguru, a businessman by profession, first won the assembly elections in 2012 by defeating BJP leader Kashyap Shukla from Rajkot (East) constituency.

In 2017, Rajyaguru contested against Rupani from Rajkot (West) constituency, but lost by a huge margin.

His resignation comes on the day the Congress national leadership appointed new presidents for nine districts and three city units in Gujarat.

As per the communique issued by state Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi on Monday appointed new presidents for Bhavnagar, Anand, Bharuch, Dang, Kheda, Rajkot, Chhota Udepur, Porbandar, and Tapi disricts, respectively, and city presidents for Ahmedabad, Nadiad and Vadodara.


Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 10:50 AM

