Rajiv Gandhi's 77th birth anniversary: Here's how PM, Rahul Gandhi paid tributes among others

Several Congress leaders, including his son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the former Prime Minister at his memorial in Delhi.

FP Trending August 20, 2021 12:56:54 IST
File image of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Image courtesy: Twitter@milinddeora

Leaders from across the political arena paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi, on the leader’s 77th birth anniversary today, 20 August. Several Congress leaders, including his son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the former Prime Minister at his memorial in Delhi.

Speaking about his father, Rahul Gandhi said that he was a “man with tremendous vision, whose farsighted policies helped build modern India. He was a wonderful father, a compassionate and loving human being. He will always stay alive in my heart”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered Gandhi on the day. “Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary,” he posted on Twitter.

Apart from PM Modi, other leaders also joined in paying tribute to Rajiv Gandhi. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said Gandhi’s contributions to the “IT, telecom and education sector” would always be remembered.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to the former Prime Minister.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid his respects to the late politician.


Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy called Gandhi “a forward-looking visionary.” He recalled Gandhi as a humane and kind leader who endeared himself to everyone.

Recalling Gandhi as the architect of digital India, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said that the former Prime Minister was known for his “empathetic leadership and conceived India as a global power”.

Congress leader Anand Sharma said that India is “grateful and proud” of the memory of the country’s youngest ever Prime Minister. He fondly remembered Gandhi as someone “who truly lived and died for India”.

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla also paid tribute to the late politician, remembering “his passion and vision for the country”.

Rajiv Gandhi served as the seventh Prime Minister of the country from 1984-89. In 1991, the leader was assassinated while he was attending a public meeting in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur.

Updated Date: August 20, 2021 13:00:03 IST

