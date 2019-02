Rajinikanth won’t contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says his RMM doesn’t support ‘any parties’

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Sunday confirmed that his party will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a statement, he warned the media not to use his photograph or party symbol for any propaganda.

"My party has no support in the upcoming parliamentary election to any parties. So no one should use my photo or flags in the name of Rajini Makkal Mandram and Rajini Fan Club should be used to support or campaign for any party," he said.

"The main problem in Tamil Nadu is the water, in upcoming election who set up a stable, strong regime in the centre to solve water problem of Tamil Nadu and implement it people should believe them and must vote them," read the statement.

The 68-year-old had announced his entry into politics on 31 December, 2017.

Although he is yet to officially float his party, the superstar has converted his fan clubs into the Rajini Makkal Mandram - a political outfit that is putting together a framework for the party.

Ever since his entry into politics, Rajinikanth has been meeting people all over Tamil Nadu over various issues, including the kin of those who were killed during the anti-Sterlite protests that took place in Thoothukudi last year.

Rajinikanth's announcement comes less than two weeks after Kamal Haasan said that his party Makkal Needhi Maiam will contest the 2019 general elections independently, adding that he does not want to 'carry the burden of an alliance'.

