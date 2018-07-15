Football world cup 2018

Rajinikanth supports Centre's 'One India, One Election' proposal as major Tamil Nadu parties oppose it

Politics Indo-Asian News Service Jul 15, 2018 15:02:10 IST

Chennai: At a time when major political parties in Tamil Nadu are opposed to the Central government's proposal of 'One India, One Election', actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Sunday came out in support of it.

File image of Rajnikanth. AFP

Speaking to reporters, Rajinikanth said 'One India, One Election' is a good idea as it would save time and money of political parties.

He also said a decision on contesting in the general elections will be taken later. Rajinikanth had earlier said his party would contest in the next Assembly elections.

Queried about the proposed Chennai-Salem eight-lane expressway, Rajinikanth said such projects would bring in industrial investments.

However, he said, the government should see that only minimum farmland is acquired for the project and the landowners are compensated to the extent that they feel happy.

Asked about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah's statement that there is a lot of corruption in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth ducked the question and said: "It is Shah's views and the media should ask him."

According to Rajinikanth, the state government could bring in bigger projects. He also gave a good performance certificate to Tamil Nadu School education minister KA Sengottaiyan.

He also said compared to other states in the country, the education system in Tamil Nadu is far better.


