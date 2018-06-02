Rajinikanth should withdraw his comments on Sterlite stir says Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today took exception to the remarks made by actor Rajinikanth that 'anti-social elements' had 'infiltrated' the anti-Sterlite protests in Tuticorin recently. Addressing reporters on Saturday Narayanasamy said Rajinikanth should come out with proof in support of his allegation that anti-social elements had crept into the anti-Sterlite stir held in May.

"Without showing any proof he should not make such off the cuff comments as it would only hurt the sentiments of the people and others who had protested against the copper smelter plant in Tuticorin, posing threat to the environment," the chief minister said. He suspected that the 67-year-old actor could have been acting as per the guidance of 'some persons.'

When the entire nation was jolted by the police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters in that district, which left 13 dead, Rajinikanth should not have made such comments, he said. "The actor should withdraw his views if he is magnanimous.. None would accept the Superstar's views on the stir," he added.

Rajinikanth had on 30 May visited Tuticorin and met some of the persons injured in the violence during the protest demanding the closure of Sterlite factory. "Some anti-social elements infiltrated... (the protesting locals). It is their handiwork," he had said and expressed grief that 'this noble protest' had ended on a bloody note.

The residents of Tuticorin were protesting for the closure of the factory for 99 days. Agitators turned violent on 22 May, the 100th day of their protest against the copper unit, and 13 people were

killed in police action on 22 and 23 May. On the by-election results for 4 Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats in the country, Narayanasamy said it showed that the parties coming under the secular front had greater sway and added if they unite 'it would be easy to defeat the BJP in the 2019 Parliamentary polls'.

Reacting to the NDA government's policy in fixing fuel prices, the senior Congress leader said this policy alone would be enough for the BJP to suffer a crushing defeat in the next general elections.