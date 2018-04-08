Rajinikanth says Centre may 'face wrath' of Tamil Nadu if Cauvery Management Board is not set up

Chennai: Tamil actor Rajinikanth on Sunday said the Centre might face the wrath of the whole of Tamil Nadu if the Cauvery Management Board is not set up immediately.

The actor also expressed reservations over the conduct of the Indian Premier League cricket matches in the city at this juncture, saying such a gala event would be an embarrassment when the state was agitating over the Cauvery issue.

The actor, who has announced his intentions to launch his political party, said the entire Tamil Nadu was seeking the formation of Cauvery Management Board "in one voice".

"The Cauvery Management Board should be formed as soon as possible. If the Centre does not do that, it may face the wrath of entire Tamil Nadu", he cautioned.

On IPL, the actor referred to opposition to it by various political parties and outfits and said it would be good if the organisers stopped the matches here. If not, the Chennai Super Kings team players could wear black bands and play, he added.

On the appointment of MK Surappa of Kannada origin as Anna University Vice-Chancellor by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, he said it had come "at a wrong-time" as there were protests going on in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the Cauvery issue.

"In India, one can work wherever he wants. There is nothing wrong in it. I feel there should no politics in (appointments to) government institutions. However, I think it (appointment of Vice-Chancellor) has happened at a wrong time when the Cauvery issue involving Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is there. That is my view", he said.

The appointment of Surappa has kicked up a political row with opposition parties including DMK questioning the choice, citing his Kannada origin.

The Raj Bhavan has asserted that it adopted a "fair and transparent" process in his selection.