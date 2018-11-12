Rajinikanth says BJP must be a 'dangerous party' if all Opposition outfits are coming together against it

In a statement that raised quite a few eyebrows in political circles in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth said that if all Opposition parties are coming together against the saffron party, it "must be a dangerous party."

Rajinikanth had announced his decision to enter electoral politics at the beginning of the year.

Earlier, the DMK had hinted at an understanding between BJP and Rajinikanth, referring to the actor as the BJP's "puppet", as reported by Hindustan Times.

After Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan had told the media that the actor's proposed party would be a part of the NDA in 2019.

In 2017, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had said that the actor should "think about the BJP" and that there is an "appropriate place for him in the party."

Deviating from his previous supportive stand on demonetisation, which was implemented two years ago, Rajinikanth on Monday said that it had required more research before going ahead with such a major step.

“Some flaws happened in it (demonetisation). An elaborate research was essential before its roll out,” Rajinikanth was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. Interestingly, soon after the announcement of the shocking decision on 8 November, 2016, the Tamil superstar had tweeted, “Hats off @narendramodi ji. New india is born #JaiHind.”