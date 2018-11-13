Rajinikanth clarifies his 'dangerous party' remark on BJP, says he was merely inferring what 'united Opposition' thinks

Rajinikanth, who is looking to make his electoral debut soon, has ruffled many feathers in Tamil Nadu politics by his recent comment on the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The actor-turned-politician had said on Monday, "if all Opposition parties are coming together against the saffron party, it must be a dangerous party."

However, as the media picked up his comments, he soon clarified on his remarks on Tuesday in a press conference. Speaking to reporters in Chennai, the actor, who had announced his decision to enter politics at the beginning of 2018, said that it is for the voters to decide whether the BJP is a dangerous party or not. He further added that he had just said that the "united Opposition" thinks that BJP is a "dangerous party".

"I was asked if BJP was a dangerous party. I answered that the united front thinks it is a dangerous party. If it is a dangerous party or not the voters will decide," he said.

Earlier, the DMK had hinted at an understanding between BJP and Rajinikanth, calling the actor BJP's "puppet", a Hindustan Times report stated.

However, that wasn't the only time that talk of Rajinikanth's so-called inclination towards the BJP made headlines.

In 2017, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had said that the actor should "think about the BJP" as there is an "appropriate place for him in the party."

After Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan had told the media that the actor's proposed party would be a part of the NDA in 2019.

However, for now, Rajinikanth said that he will express his political opinion only when he makes a full-fledged entry into the political arena.