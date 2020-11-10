Rajauli Election Result 2020: BJP's Kanhaiya Kumar leading in seat he won in 2010
A total of 23 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Rajauli seat this year.
Rajauli Election Result 2020: The rural Assembly constituency of Rajauli is located in Magadh region and Nawada district of Bihar and part of the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency.
The Rajauli constituency, which is AC No. - 235 in Bihar comprises the community development blocks Meskaur, Sirdala and Rajauli, said a News18 report.
In 2015, RJD's Prakash Veer won the seat by defeating Arjun Ram of BJP by a margin of 4,615 votes.
Rajauli went to the polls in Phase 1 on 28 October, 2020.
A total of 23 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Rajauli seat this year. In 2015, it was 12.
Here is some information about the Rajauli constituency:
Total number of voters: 3,26,042
Number of male voters: 1,67,872
Number of female voters: 1,57,673
Number of transgender voters: 22
Voter turnout in 2020: 50.1 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 50.85 percent
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Jamui Election Result 2020: Ace shooter Shreyasi Singh makes poll debut, faces RJD strongman Vijay Prakash
The Jamui Assembly Constituency is witnessing a multi-corner contest among Singh, RJD's Vijay Prakash, saffron party rebel Ajay Pratap from the RLSP, besides some Independents.
Parsa Election Result 2020: RJD's Chandrika Rai likely to put up tough fight to retain seat
Chandrika Rai won the Parsa seat five times between 1985 and the February 2005.
Paliganj Election Result 2020: BJP rebel Usha Vidyarthi in fray as Lok Janshakti Party candidate
A total of 26 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Paliganj seat this year.