Rajauli Election Result 2020: BJP's Kanhaiya Kumar leading in seat he won in 2010

Rajauli Election Result 2020: The rural Assembly constituency of Rajauli is located in Magadh region and Nawada district of Bihar and part of the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency.

The Rajauli constituency, which is AC No. - 235 in Bihar comprises the community development blocks Meskaur, Sirdala and Rajauli, said a News18 report.

In 2015, RJD's Prakash Veer won the seat by defeating Arjun Ram of BJP by a margin of 4,615 votes.

Rajauli went to the polls in Phase 1 on 28 October, 2020.

A total of 23 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Rajauli seat this year. In 2015, it was 12.

Here is some information about the Rajauli constituency:

Total number of voters: 3,26,042

Number of male voters: 1,67,872

Number of female voters: 1,57,673

Number of transgender voters: 22

Voter turnout in 2020: 50.1 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 50.85 percent