Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha election 2018: Congress expels 28 leaders for contesting polls against party candidates

Politics Press Trust of India Nov 26, 2018 14:29:40 IST

Jaipur: The Congress on Sunday expelled its 28 leaders in Rajasthan, including nine former MLAs and an ex-Union minister, for filing nominations against the party's official candidates. According to a party spokesperson, the action was initiated on the direction of state Congress chief Sachin Pilot.

Representational image. News18

The leaders against whom the action was taken included former Union minister Mahadeo Singh Khandela, ex-legislators Sanyam Lodha, Nathu Ram Sinodiya, Naval Kishore Meena, Khushveer Singh, Sohan Nayak, CS Baid, Ramesh Chand Khandelwal and Ramesh Khinchi.

These leaders had filed nominations as Independent against the Congress candidates in different constituencies, the spokesperson said. Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held on 7 December.


