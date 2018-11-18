Rajasthan polls: Congress releases third list of 18 candidates, allots five seats to alliance partners LJD, RLD, NCP

Delhi: The Congress party on Sunday released its third list of 18 candidates for the ensuing Rajasthan Assembly elections.

The party has fielded Amit Chachan from Lohar, BD Kalla from Bikaner West in place of Yashpal Gehlot, who will be contesting from Bikaner East in place of Kanhaiyalal Jhawar, Subhash Meel from Khandela and Dr Karan Singh Yadav from Kishangarh Bas.

Out of these 18 seats, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will contest on two seats each, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will contest on one seat.

On Saturday, the Congress party had released its second list of 32 candidates. According to the second list, Congress has fielded former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh against Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje from Jhalrapatan Assembly seat. Raje is a three-time MLA from Jhalrapatan constituency. Singh was in BJP before joining the Congress party in September.

The Congress had released its first list of 152 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections on Friday. The list included the names of Sachin Pilot, the leader of Opposition in the state, and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

After detailed deliberations at the party's Central Election Committee, it was decided that Pilot, who is the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief, will contest from Tonk, while Gehlot will contest from his home turf-Sardarpura constituency.

The Assembly elections in the state will take place in a single phase for all 200 seats on 7 December. The counting of votes will take place on 11 December.