Rajasthan polls: BJP releases list of star campaigners, including Modi, Adityanath; Shah to hold roadshow on 21 Nov

Election campaigning in Rajasthan is all set to heat up with the BJP releasing its list of star campaigners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will be touring Rajasthan to address poll rallies in the state.

While Modi is expected to attend a rally in the state on 24 November, Shah will be taking part in a roadshow on 21 November. The BJP president will be in Bikaner in support of candidates fielded by the party in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls, a party functionary said on Friday.

BJP district president Dr Satyaprakash Acharya said route of the roadshow will be decided in consultation with the candidates and party workers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and veteran film actress and MP Hema Malini will also visit the state for poll campaigning, according to a statement issued by the BJP here.

Other leaders whose names have figured in a list released by the party are Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani and VK Singh, among others.

The BJP has released two lists so far of 162 candidates for the polls to be held on 7 December for 200 Assembly constituencies.

In 2013, the saffron party under Vasundhara Raje had won a whopping 163 assembly seats in the state, giving the Congress its worst ever drubbing.

With inputs from PTI