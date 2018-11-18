Rajasthan polls: BJP releases fourth list of 24 candidates after meeting of party's central election committee

Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the fourth list of 24 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan polls.

The names were announced by Union Minister and party leader JP Nadda following a meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee.

The candidates for Deedwana, Kekri, Khinvsar, Karauli, Behror and Kotputli seats are yet to be named.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP released the third list of 8 candidates.

Ramkishor Saini, who joined BJP on Friday was given ticket from Bandikui seat while the party fielded Asha Meena from Sawai Madhopur, who replaced Diya Kumari, an MLA and member of the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur.

The 200-Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on 7 December and the counting of votes will be held on 11 December.