Rajasthan polls: BJP failed to perform, resorting to communal polarisation to win election, says CPM leader Sitaram Yechury

Jaipur: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury Friday said the BJP governments at the Centre and in Rajasthan had failed to perform and the party had no alternative but to fuel communal polarisation to win elections.

He said the issues of Ram Temple, Sabarimala Temple and changing names of cities are being raked up by the BJP during election season for vote bank politics.

The BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Rajasthan have failed in their policies and performance, Yechury said at a press conference here.

There is strong resentment and angst among people against the party. So, the BJP is left with no alternative but to fuel communal polarisation to win elections, he said.

The CPM leader said the ruling party is trying to consolidate the Hindu vote bank and has already created an environment of violence and hatred.

Yechury said his party's effort will be to oust the BJP from Rajasthan and it has decided to field 28 candidates from various seats in the state.

Responding to a question about forming an alliance with other political parties, he said the CPM would support in forming an alternative secular government after elections.