Rajasthan polls: 119 candidates in fray for Assembly election; last date to file nomination is 19 November

Jaipur: Poll authorities received a total of 145 nominations from 119 candidates in Rajasthan on Wednesday, including Rastriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) convener Hanuman Beniwal.

Many Congress leaders have also filed their nominations even though the party was yet to announce its list of candidates.

"So far, 152 candidates have filed 192 sets of nominations," Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said.

Sixteen candidates filed 23 nominations on Monday and 17 candidates filed 24 nominations on Tuesday. The last date for filing of nominations is 19 November.

RLTP convener Beniwal filed his nomination from Khinvsar Assembly constituency of Nagaur district after addressing a public meeting.

In his speech, he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

He said BJP district executive member Noor Mohammad Gauri and Merta municipality's former chairman Anil Thanvi joined his RLTP after quitting the BJP.

Assembly election in Rajasthan will be held on 7 December.