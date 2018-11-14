You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Rajasthan polls: 119 candidates in fray for Assembly election; last date to file nomination is 19 November

Politics Press Trust of India Nov 14, 2018 22:15:56 IST

Jaipur: Poll authorities received a total of 145 nominations from 119 candidates in Rajasthan on Wednesday, including Rastriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) convener Hanuman Beniwal.

Representational image. AP

Representational image. AP

Many Congress leaders have also filed their nominations even though the party was yet to announce its list of candidates.

"So far, 152 candidates have filed 192 sets of nominations," Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said.

Sixteen candidates filed 23 nominations on Monday and 17 candidates filed 24 nominations on Tuesday. The last date for filing of nominations is 19 November.

RLTP convener Beniwal filed his nomination from Khinvsar Assembly constituency of Nagaur district after addressing a public meeting.

In his speech, he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

He said BJP district executive member Noor Mohammad Gauri and Merta municipality's former chairman Anil Thanvi joined his RLTP after quitting the BJP.

Assembly election in Rajasthan will be held on 7 December.


Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018 22:15 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores