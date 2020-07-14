Rajasthan Political Crisis Updates: BJP to hold meeting of party MLAs; ex-CM Vasundhara Raje likely to attend, say reports

Rajasthan Political Crisis Updates: According to ANI, top leaders of the Rajasthan BJP also held a meeting on Tuesday, however the details of it are not known,

Govind Dotra has been appointed in place of Pliot as the new Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Chief.

The power tussle in Rajasthan between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot made a dramatic turn on Tuesday, with Randeep Surjewala announcing that the rebel party leader has been removed from posts of Rajasthan deputy chief minister, state unit president.

Along with Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have also removed as ministers, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told PTI.

Addressing media after the CLP meeting on Tuesday, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the BJP of misleading Sachin Pilot and other Congress leaders. "I regret that Sachin Pilot and some of his associates have been swayed by BJP's plot and are now conspiring to topple the Congress govt elected by 8 crore Rajasthanis. It is unacceptable," said Surjewala.

Senior BJP leader Om Mathur, who is in charge of Rajasthan, has left for Jaipur, where a meeting is underway to discuss the situation, reports Scoll.in

According to ANI, Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur after the sacking Sachin Pilot. The BJP said a floor test is the only way to prove the strength of Congress government in the state, according to NDTV.

Sources told PTI Gehlot briefed the Governor on recent developments in the state, caught in the grip of a power struggle between him and Pilot.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Sachin Pilot enjoyed the affection and blessings of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was given political power at a young age. Yet, he and other ministers were trying to topple the state government as part of a BJP conspiracy, he added.

Sachin Pilot's nameplate has been removed from Congress headquarter in Jaipur after he was sacked as deputy chief minister and PCC chief, reports ANI. Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as state unit chief.

Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra has accepted CM Ashok Gehlot's proposal to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM, and Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena as ministers, news agency ANI reported

Soon after being removed by Congress as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress unit chief, Sachin Pilot on Tuesday changed his bio on Twitter to MLA from Tonk.

“There is nothing in Sachin Pilot's hands, it is the BJP which is running the show. BJP has arranged that resort and they are managing everything. The same team which worked in Madhya Pradesh is at work here,” says Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

I am sad to see @SachinPilot leave @INCIndia . I consider him one of our best & brightest, and wish it had not come to this. Instead of parting, he should have joined the effort to make the Party a better& more effective instrument for his, and our, dreams.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that he considered Sachin Pilot as one of the "best and brightest" leaders in the party and that he was sad over the current state of affairs.

Reiterating the BJP's line of defence against Ashok Gehlot's accusation of against the party for the current crisis, Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat said that the presidents and workers of the four Congress units inclduing the Youth Congress, Seva Dal and student organisations turned against their own government. The Inspite of this, the saffron party is being blamed, he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a meeting today at their party office in Rajasthan over the current political situation in the state. Party's state president Satish Poonia and party leaders Om Mathur, Gulab Chand Kataria and Rajendra Rathore were present at the meeting, reports ANI.

According to News18, the Cabinet ministers held discussions over vacancies after MLAs and ministers were sacked. The Cabinet meeting will be followed by another of the Council of Ministers. After the sacking of the three ministers, the 12 senior ministers, including the CM, remain in the Cabinet. The council of ministers has 10 ministers of state.

Vishwendra Singh Bharatpur, who was sacked from his ministerial post today, took a shot at Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, saying " Today was just a 20-20 match, test match will begin from tomorrow."

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje will attend a meeting of BJP MLAs at 11am inJaipur tomorrow, reports News18 quoting sources.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande has dissolved the State Executive unit, all other departments and cells of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, reports ANI. , "The new State Executive unit, all departments and cells will be re-constituted after new PCC chief (Govind Singh Dotasara) was appointed today," the news agency quotes him as saying.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is holding a Cabinet meeting at his residence. Reports said that a reshuffle in ministerial berths is likely.

59 office bearers of Tonk unit of the Rajasthan Congress tender their resignations in protest against the removal of Sachin Pilot as the Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief, reports ANI.

A meeting of the Rajasthan Cabinet will be held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence at 7:30 pm today and a meeting of Council of Ministers is scheduled for 8:00 pm, reports ANI.

"A vertical division can be seen in the Congress party in Rajasthan, with the sacking of the deputy chief minister. Now, if the chief minister wants to expand his Cabinet, he should first prove majority on the floor," said BJP leader Gulan Chand Kataria.

According to reports, Cabinet expansion is likely to take place at 4.30 pm on Thursday.

Speaking after the Congress announced the sacking of Pilot and his two aides from the state cabinet, Gehlot alleged that that the BJP wanted to repeat what it had done in Madhya Pradesh.

Amid the infighting between the Congress-led state government, Govind Dotra has been appointed in place of Pliot as the new Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Chief.

The second meeting of Congress Legislature Party in two days began Tuesday morning with Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot turning down appeals to participate.

Ahead of the meeting, Congress general secretary Avinash Pande made another bid to reach out to the rebel leader, who had skipped the first CLP meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home on Monday.

Eighteen other Congress MLAs had also not attended Monday's meeting, according to sources. But independents and MLAs from other parties participated, expressing support for Gehlot.

Tuesday's meeting was said to be a second chance for Pilot, who is also the president of the state unit of the party.

But MLAs considered close to Pilot were again not seen there, and are calling for a floor test in the 200-member state assembly.

Srimadhopar MLA Deepender Singh Shekhawat, who was Speaker in the assembly during the term of the previous Congress government, came out in the open Tuesday with the demand.

The Pilot camp also released late at night a 10-second video clip of a group of Congress MLAs sitting together. There appeared to be 16 of them in the clip.

Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh tweeted the video, captioning it as "Family".

The latest Congress meeting is being held at a resort where Gehlot and other MLAs are camping since Monday. It was scheduled to begin at 10 am, but started at least an hour later.

"I appeal to Sachin Pilot and all his fellow MLAs to join today's Legislature Party meeting, Avinash Pande, who is the Rajasthan in-charge at the AICC, tweeted in the morning.

While expressing your faith in the ideology and values of the Congress, please make your presence felt and strengthen the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he said.

He told reporters that a second chance is being given to Pilot and hoped that all MLAs come and extend solidarity with the leadership for which people voted to ensure the state's development.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Monday night announced summoning of the second CLP meeting, amid attempts by the party's top leadership to woo back dissidents led by Pilot.

Former party president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the senior leaders who had been in touch with Pilot, sources said.

Party leaders had said 106 of 122 MLAs from Congress and the allies -- attended the first CLP meeting, a claim contested by the Pilot camp.

Pilot and his supporters claimed to have the backing of 30 Congress MLAs and some independents.

Pilot has been upset since he was denied the Rajasthan chief minister's post after the December 2018 assembly elections.

In the 200-member assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72. In the past, the ruling party has claimed the support of 13 independents, two MLAs each from the CPM and the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), and one from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

But CPM and BTP have now indicated that their MLAs could stay neutral till the Congress settles its factional feud.

In recent days, the Gehlot camp has also distanced itself from three of the independents, after their names surfaced in an alleged plot to topple the state government.

The current crisis began Friday when the Rajasthan Police sent a notice to Pilot, asking him to record his statement over the alleged bid to bring down the government.

The same notice was sent to the chief minister and some other MLAs, but Pilot's supporters claimed that it was only meant to humiliate him.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) had sent out the notices after tapping a phone conversation between two men, who were allegedly discussing the fall of the Gehlot government.

Gehlot had alleged that the opposition BJP was trying to lure Congress MLAs. The BJP had dismissed the allegation, saying that the developments only reflected a power struggle within the ruling party.