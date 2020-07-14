live

Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: 'Truth can't defeated', tweets Sachin Pilot after Congress sacks him as Deputy CM

Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Soon after being removed by Congress as Rajasthan deputy CM and state Congress unit chief, Sachin Pilot changed his bio on Twitter to MLA from Tonk.

FP Staff July 14, 2020 15:13:37 IST
Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: 'Truth can't defeated', tweets Sachin Pilot after Congress sacks him as Deputy CM

15:16 (ist)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

BJP is running the show, alleges Gehlot

“There is nothing in Sachin Pilot's hands, it is the BJP which is running the show. BJP has arranged that resort and they are managing everything. The same team which worked in Madhya Pradesh is at work here,” says Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
14:55 (ist)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Sachin Pilot changes Twitter bio

Soon after being removed by Congress as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress unit chief, Sachin Pilot on Tuesday changed his bio on Twitter to MLA from Tonk.
14:50 (ist)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Guv accepts proposal to removed Pilot as Deputy CM

Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra has accepted CM Ashok Gehlot's proposal to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM, and Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena as ministers, news agency ANI reported
14:46 (ist)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Pilot's nameplate removed from Congress HQ in Jaipur

Sachin Pilot's nameplate has been removed from Congress headquarter in Jaipur after he was sacked as deputy chief minister and PCC chief, reports ANI. Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as state unit chief.
14:40 (ist)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Pilot enjoyed Sonia Gandhi's affection from young age, says Surjewala 

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Sachin Pilot enjoyed the affection and blessings of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was given political power at a young age. Yet, he and other ministers were trying to topple the state government as part of a BJP conspiracy, he added.

Sources told PTI Gehlot briefed the Governor on recent developments in the state, caught in the grip of a power struggle between him and Pilot.
14:35 (ist)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Ashok Gehlot meets governor after sacking Pilot

According to ANI, Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur after the sacking Sachin Pilot. The BJP said a floor test is the only way to prove the strength of Congress government in the state, according to NDTV.

Senior BJP leader Om Mathur, who is in charge of Rajasthan, has left for Jaipur, where a meeting is underway to discuss the situation, reports Scoll.in

14:27 (ist)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

'The truth can be troubled, but not defeated,' say Pilot says in tweet
14:06 (ist)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Regret that Pilot and his associates were swayed by BJP's plot, says Surjewala 

Addressing media after the CLP meeting on Tuesday, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the BJP of misleading Sachin Pilot and other Congress leaders. "I regret that Sachin Pilot and some of his associates have been swayed by BJP's plot and are now conspiring to topple the Congress govt elected by 8 crore Rajasthanis. It is unacceptable," said Surjewala. 
14:03 (ist)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Vishvendra Singh, Ramesha Meena removed from ministerial posts, says Surjewala

Along with Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have also removed as ministers, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told PTI.
13:58 (ist)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Sachin Pilot removed from posts of Deputy CM, state Congress president

The power tussle in Rajasthan between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot made a dramatic turn on Tuesday, with Randeep Surjewala announcing that the rebel party leader has been removed from posts of Rajasthan deputy chief minister, state unit president. 

Govind Dotra has been appointed in place of Pliot as the new Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Chief.

Rajasthan Political Crisis LATEST Updates: The power tussle in Rajasthan between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot made a dramatic turn on Tuesday, with Randeep Surjewala announcing that rebel party leader Pilt has been removed from posts of Rajasthan deputy chief minister, state unit president.

Amid the infighting between the Congress-led state government, Govind Dotra has been appointed in place of Pliot as the new Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Chief.

The second meeting of Congress Legislature Party in two days began Tuesday morning with Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot turning down appeals to participate.

Ahead of the meeting, Congress general secretary Avinash Pande made another bid to reach out to the rebel leader, who had skipped the first CLP meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home on Monday.

Eighteen other Congress MLAs had also not attended Monday's meeting, according to sources. But independents and MLAs from other parties participated, expressing support for Gehlot.

Tuesday's meeting was said to be a second chance for Pilot, who is also the president of the state unit of the party.

But MLAs considered close to Pilot were again not seen there, and are calling for a floor test in the 200-member state assembly.

Srimadhopar MLA Deepender Singh Shekhawat, who was Speaker in the assembly during the term of the previous Congress government, came out in the open Tuesday with the demand.

The Pilot camp also released late at night a 10-second video clip of a group of Congress MLAs sitting together. There appeared to be 16 of them in the clip.

Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh tweeted the video, captioning it as "Family".

The latest Congress meeting is being held at a resort where Gehlot and other MLAs are camping since Monday. It was scheduled to begin at 10 am, but started at least an hour later.

"I appeal to Sachin Pilot and all his fellow MLAs to join today's Legislature Party meeting, Avinash Pande, who is the Rajasthan in-charge at the AICC, tweeted in the morning.

While expressing your faith in the ideology and values of the Congress, please make your presence felt and strengthen the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he said.

He told reporters that a second chance is being given to Pilot and hoped that all MLAs come and extend solidarity with the leadership for which people voted to ensure the state's development.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Monday night announced summoning of the second CLP meeting, amid attempts by the party's top leadership to woo back dissidents led by Pilot.

Former party president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the senior leaders who had been in touch with Pilot, sources said.

Party leaders had said 106 of 122 MLAs from Congress and the allies -- attended the first CLP meeting, a claim contested by the Pilot camp.

Pilot and his supporters claimed to have the backing of 30 Congress MLAs and some independents.

Pilot has been upset since he was denied the Rajasthan chief minister's post after the December 2018 assembly elections.

In the 200-member assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72. In the past, the ruling party has claimed the support of 13 independents, two MLAs each from the CPM and the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), and one from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

But CPM and BTP have now indicated that their MLAs could stay neutral till the Congress settles its factional feud.

In recent days, the Gehlot camp has also distanced itself from three of the independents, after their names surfaced in an alleged plot to topple the state government.

The current crisis began Friday when the Rajasthan Police sent a notice to Pilot, asking him to record his statement over the alleged bid to bring down the government.

The same notice was sent to the chief minister and some other MLAs, but Pilot's supporters claimed that it was only meant to humiliate him.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) had sent out the notices after tapping a phone conversation between two men, who were allegedly discussing the fall of the Gehlot government.

Gehlot had alleged that the opposition BJP was trying to lure Congress MLAs. The BJP had dismissed the allegation, saying that the developments only reflected a power struggle within the ruling party.

Updated Date: July 14, 2020 15:13:37 IST

