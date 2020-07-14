live

Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Cabinet meeting at Ashok Gehlot's residence at 7.30 pm today, say reports

Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Chief minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to expand his Cabinet on Thursday, after sacking two ministers and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, said reports

July 14, 2020
Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Cabinet meeting at Ashok Gehlot's residence at 7.30 pm today, say reports

15:16 (ist)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

BJP is running the show, alleges Gehlot

“There is nothing in Sachin Pilot's hands, it is the BJP which is running the show. BJP has arranged that resort and they are managing everything. The same team which worked in Madhya Pradesh is at work here,” says Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
14:55 (ist)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Sachin Pilot changes Twitter bio

Soon after being removed by Congress as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress unit chief, Sachin Pilot on Tuesday changed his bio on Twitter to MLA from Tonk.
14:50 (ist)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Guv accepts proposal to removed Pilot as Deputy CM

Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra has accepted CM Ashok Gehlot's proposal to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM, and Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena as ministers, news agency ANI reported
14:46 (ist)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Pilot's nameplate removed from Congress HQ in Jaipur

Sachin Pilot's nameplate has been removed from Congress headquarter in Jaipur after he was sacked as deputy chief minister and PCC chief, reports ANI. Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as state unit chief.
14:40 (ist)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Pilot enjoyed Sonia Gandhi's affection from young age, says Surjewala 

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Sachin Pilot enjoyed the affection and blessings of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was given political power at a young age. Yet, he and other ministers were trying to topple the state government as part of a BJP conspiracy, he added.

Sources told PTI Gehlot briefed the Governor on recent developments in the state, caught in the grip of a power struggle between him and Pilot.
14:35 (ist)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Ashok Gehlot meets governor after sacking Pilot

According to ANI, Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur after the sacking Sachin Pilot. The BJP said a floor test is the only way to prove the strength of Congress government in the state, according to NDTV.

Senior BJP leader Om Mathur, who is in charge of Rajasthan, has left for Jaipur, where a meeting is underway to discuss the situation, reports Scoll.in

14:27 (ist)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

'The truth can be troubled, but not defeated,' say Pilot says in tweet
14:06 (ist)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Regret that Pilot and his associates were swayed by BJP's plot, says Surjewala 

Addressing media after the CLP meeting on Tuesday, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the BJP of misleading Sachin Pilot and other Congress leaders. "I regret that Sachin Pilot and some of his associates have been swayed by BJP's plot and are now conspiring to topple the Congress govt elected by 8 crore Rajasthanis. It is unacceptable," said Surjewala. 
14:03 (ist)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Vishvendra Singh, Ramesha Meena removed from ministerial posts, says Surjewala

Along with Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have also removed as ministers, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told PTI.
13:58 (ist)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Sachin Pilot removed from posts of Deputy CM, state Congress president

The power tussle in Rajasthan between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot made a dramatic turn on Tuesday, with Randeep Surjewala announcing that the rebel party leader has been removed from posts of Rajasthan deputy chief minister, state unit president. 

Govind Dotra has been appointed in place of Pliot as the new Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Chief.

July 14, 2020 - 18:02 (IST)

July 14, 2020 - 18:02 (IST)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Pilot must have been facing 'humiliation' in Congress, claims Uma Bharti

 
BJP national vice president Uma Bharti attributed Sachin Pilot's rebellion to "humiliation" within the Congress. Bharti said, "Sachin is the son of (late Congress leader) Rajesh Pilot, who was like a brother to me and we shared family relations. So I know that his family has self-respect.I can understand he must have been facing humiliation for the last one and a half years," she said.
 

July 14, 2020 - 17:51 (IST)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Congress has lost two stalwart young leaders, tweets Priya Dutt

July 14, 2020 - 17:43 (IST)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Gehlot stakes claim to majority with 104 MLAs, says report

 
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has submitted a list of 104 MLAs to Governor Kalraj Mishra and stake claimed to majority, reports News18 quoting sources.

July 14, 2020 - 17:18 (IST)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

'Weakness' in Congress behind current crisis, says BJP's Om Prakash Mathur

 
The political crisis in Rajasthan has been caused by "weakness" within the Congress, the BJP said on Tuesday as it hit back at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for blaming it for the turmoil. "Dear Ashok Gehlot, closing your eyes does not make the sun disappear. There is weakness in the structure of your house, and you are blaming the BJP national leadership for this," BJP vice president Om Prakash Mathur said on Twitter.

July 14, 2020 - 17:09 (IST)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Rajasthan Cabinet to meet at 7.30 pm

A meeting of the Rajasthan Cabinet will be held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence at 7:30 pm today and a meeting of Council of Ministers is scheduled for 8:00 pm, reports ANI.

July 14, 2020 - 17:05 (IST)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Abhishek Choudhary appointed as Rajasthan NSUI president

July 14, 2020 - 16:51 (IST)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Rajasthan Youth Congess president removed from post, claims report

 
According to India Today, Ladlun MLA Mukesh Bhakar, who is with Sachin Pilot, has been dropped as the Rajasthan Pradesh Youth Congress chief and Congress MLA Ganesh Ghogra is set take the post.

July 14, 2020 - 16:48 (IST)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

 NSUI president resigns after Gehlot's sacking

 
NSUI state president Abhimanyu Poonia on Tuesday tendered his resignation after Sachin Pilot was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit chief.  He also claimed that about 400-500 post holders in the Youth Congress, NSUI and Seva Dal have resigned in protest against the latest development. "I have resigned from the post in support of Sachin Pilot. They have also removed an elected Youth Congress president," Poonia said.  
 

July 14, 2020 - 16:32 (IST)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Cabinet expansion likely on 16 July, say reports

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has sought rime from the time to expand his Cabinet on Thursday, after sacking two ministers and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, said reports. According to News18, Gehlot is set to expand his Cabinet at 4.30 pm on 16 July. at the Raj Bhavan after reshuffling his Cabinet.

July 14, 2020 - 16:23 (IST)

Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates

Personal ambitions insignificant in front of other challenges, says Salman Khurshid

 
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said he was "sad'" to see the events taking place in Rajasthan but the party must focus on challenges which "made personal ambitions and expectations insignificant".

Rajasthan Political Crisis LATEST Updates: A meeting of the Rajasthan Cabinet will be held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence at 7:30 pm today and a meeting of Council of Ministers is scheduled for 8:00 pm, reports ANI.

"A vertical division can be seen in the Congress party in Rajasthan, with the sacking of the deputy chief minister. Now, if the chief minister wants to expand his Cabinet, he should first prove majority on the floor," said BJP leader Gulan Chand Kataria.

According to reports, Cabinet expansion is likely to take place at 4.30 pm on Thursday.

 Speaking after the Congress announced the sacking of Pilot and his two aides from the state cabinet, Gehlot alleged that that the BJP wanted to repeat what it had done in Madhya Pradesh.

The power tussle in Rajasthan between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot made a dramatic turn on Tuesday, with Randeep Surjewala announcing that rebel party leader Pilt has been removed from posts of Rajasthan deputy chief minister, state unit president.

Amid the infighting between the Congress-led state government, Govind Dotra has been appointed in place of Pliot as the new Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Chief.

The second meeting of Congress Legislature Party in two days began Tuesday morning with Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot turning down appeals to participate.

Ahead of the meeting, Congress general secretary Avinash Pande made another bid to reach out to the rebel leader, who had skipped the first CLP meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home on Monday.

Eighteen other Congress MLAs had also not attended Monday's meeting, according to sources. But independents and MLAs from other parties participated, expressing support for Gehlot.

Tuesday's meeting was said to be a second chance for Pilot, who is also the president of the state unit of the party.

But MLAs considered close to Pilot were again not seen there, and are calling for a floor test in the 200-member state assembly.

Srimadhopar MLA Deepender Singh Shekhawat, who was Speaker in the assembly during the term of the previous Congress government, came out in the open Tuesday with the demand.

The Pilot camp also released late at night a 10-second video clip of a group of Congress MLAs sitting together. There appeared to be 16 of them in the clip.

Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh tweeted the video, captioning it as "Family".

The latest Congress meeting is being held at a resort where Gehlot and other MLAs are camping since Monday. It was scheduled to begin at 10 am, but started at least an hour later.

"I appeal to Sachin Pilot and all his fellow MLAs to join today's Legislature Party meeting, Avinash Pande, who is the Rajasthan in-charge at the AICC, tweeted in the morning.

While expressing your faith in the ideology and values of the Congress, please make your presence felt and strengthen the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he said.

He told reporters that a second chance is being given to Pilot and hoped that all MLAs come and extend solidarity with the leadership for which people voted to ensure the state's development.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Monday night announced summoning of the second CLP meeting, amid attempts by the party's top leadership to woo back dissidents led by Pilot.

Former party president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the senior leaders who had been in touch with Pilot, sources said.

Party leaders had said 106 of 122 MLAs from Congress and the allies -- attended the first CLP meeting, a claim contested by the Pilot camp.

Pilot and his supporters claimed to have the backing of 30 Congress MLAs and some independents.

Pilot has been upset since he was denied the Rajasthan chief minister's post after the December 2018 assembly elections.

In the 200-member assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72. In the past, the ruling party has claimed the support of 13 independents, two MLAs each from the CPM and the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), and one from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

But CPM and BTP have now indicated that their MLAs could stay neutral till the Congress settles its factional feud.

In recent days, the Gehlot camp has also distanced itself from three of the independents, after their names surfaced in an alleged plot to topple the state government.

The current crisis began Friday when the Rajasthan Police sent a notice to Pilot, asking him to record his statement over the alleged bid to bring down the government.

The same notice was sent to the chief minister and some other MLAs, but Pilot's supporters claimed that it was only meant to humiliate him.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) had sent out the notices after tapping a phone conversation between two men, who were allegedly discussing the fall of the Gehlot government.

Gehlot had alleged that the opposition BJP was trying to lure Congress MLAs. The BJP had dismissed the allegation, saying that the developments only reflected a power struggle within the ruling party.

July 14, 2020

