Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates
Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Cabinet meeting at Ashok Gehlot's residence at 7.30 pm today, say reports
Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Chief minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to expand his Cabinet on Thursday, after sacking two ministers and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, said reports
Highlights
Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates
BJP is running the show, alleges Gehlot
“There is nothing in Sachin Pilot's hands, it is the BJP which is running the show. BJP has arranged that resort and they are managing everything. The same team which worked in Madhya Pradesh is at work here,” says Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates
Sachin Pilot changes Twitter bio
Soon after being removed by Congress as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress unit chief, Sachin Pilot on Tuesday changed his bio on Twitter to MLA from Tonk.
Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates
Guv accepts proposal to removed Pilot as Deputy CM
Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra has accepted CM Ashok Gehlot's proposal to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM, and Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena as ministers, news agency ANI reported
Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates
Pilot's nameplate removed from Congress HQ in Jaipur
Sachin Pilot's nameplate has been removed from Congress headquarter in Jaipur after he was sacked as deputy chief minister and PCC chief, reports ANI. Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as state unit chief.
Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates
Pilot enjoyed Sonia Gandhi's affection from young age, says Surjewala
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Sachin Pilot enjoyed the affection and blessings of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was given political power at a young age. Yet, he and other ministers were trying to topple the state government as part of a BJP conspiracy, he added.
Sources told PTI Gehlot briefed the Governor on recent developments in the state, caught in the grip of a power struggle between him and Pilot.
Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates
Ashok Gehlot meets governor after sacking Pilot
According to ANI, Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur after the sacking Sachin Pilot. The BJP said a floor test is the only way to prove the strength of Congress government in the state, according to NDTV.
Senior BJP leader Om Mathur, who is in charge of Rajasthan, has left for Jaipur, where a meeting is underway to discuss the situation, reports Scoll.in
Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates
'The truth can be troubled, but not defeated,' say Pilot says in tweet
Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates
Regret that Pilot and his associates were swayed by BJP's plot, says Surjewala
Addressing media after the CLP meeting on Tuesday, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the BJP of misleading Sachin Pilot and other Congress leaders. "I regret that Sachin Pilot and some of his associates have been swayed by BJP's plot and are now conspiring to topple the Congress govt elected by 8 crore Rajasthanis. It is unacceptable," said Surjewala.
Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates
Vishvendra Singh, Ramesha Meena removed from ministerial posts, says Surjewala
Along with Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have also removed as ministers, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told PTI.
Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates
Sachin Pilot removed from posts of Deputy CM, state Congress president
The power tussle in Rajasthan between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot made a dramatic turn on Tuesday, with Randeep Surjewala announcing that the rebel party leader has been removed from posts of Rajasthan deputy chief minister, state unit president.
Govind Dotra has been appointed in place of Pliot as the new Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Chief.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates
Congress has lost two stalwart young leaders, tweets Priya Dutt
Another friend leaves the party both sachin and jyotirajya were colleagues & good friends unfortunately our party has lost 2 stalwart young leaders with great potential. I don't believe being ambitious is wrong. They have worked hard through the most difficult times.— Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) July 14, 2020
Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates
'Weakness' in Congress behind current crisis, says BJP's Om Prakash Mathur
#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis प्रिय @ashokgehlot51 आँख बंद करने से सूर्य का लोप नहीं होता... आपके घर का ढाँचा कमजोर है और आप @BJP4India के राष्ट्रीय नेतृत्व पर इसका आरोप लगा रहे। pic.twitter.com/DNEk5doGOd— Om Prakash (Om ji ) Mathur (@OmMathur_bjp) July 14, 2020
Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates
Abhishek Choudhary appointed as Rajasthan NSUI president
Important Notification— NSUI (@nsui) July 14, 2020
Shri Abhishek Choudhary has been appointed as Rajasthan NSUI State President with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/u7HJH5WC6l
Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates
Rajasthan Youth Congess president removed from post, claims report
Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates
NSUI president resigns after Gehlot's sacking
Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates
Cabinet expansion likely on 16 July, say reports
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has sought rime from the time to expand his Cabinet on Thursday, after sacking two ministers and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, said reports. According to News18, Gehlot is set to expand his Cabinet at 4.30 pm on 16 July. at the Raj Bhavan after reshuffling his Cabinet.
Rajasthan GOVT Political Crisis LATEST Updates
Personal ambitions insignificant in front of other challenges, says Salman Khurshid
Sad to see events unfold in Rajasthan. Sad particularly because the son of my dearest late friend, Rajesh Pilot is at the vortex. We have challenges ahead that make personal ambitions and expectations insignificant. Let us rededicate our vision and energy— Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) July 14, 2020
Rajasthan Political Crisis LATEST Updates: A meeting of the Rajasthan Cabinet will be held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence at 7:30 pm today and a meeting of Council of Ministers is scheduled for 8:00 pm, reports ANI.
"A vertical division can be seen in the Congress party in Rajasthan, with the sacking of the deputy chief minister. Now, if the chief minister wants to expand his Cabinet, he should first prove majority on the floor," said BJP leader Gulan Chand Kataria.
According to reports, Cabinet expansion is likely to take place at 4.30 pm on Thursday.
Speaking after the Congress announced the sacking of Pilot and his two aides from the state cabinet, Gehlot alleged that that the BJP wanted to repeat what it had done in Madhya Pradesh.
The power tussle in Rajasthan between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot made a dramatic turn on Tuesday, with Randeep Surjewala announcing that rebel party leader Pilt has been removed from posts of Rajasthan deputy chief minister, state unit president.
Amid the infighting between the Congress-led state government, Govind Dotra has been appointed in place of Pliot as the new Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Chief.
The second meeting of Congress Legislature Party in two days began Tuesday morning with Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot turning down appeals to participate.
Ahead of the meeting, Congress general secretary Avinash Pande made another bid to reach out to the rebel leader, who had skipped the first CLP meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home on Monday.
Eighteen other Congress MLAs had also not attended Monday's meeting, according to sources. But independents and MLAs from other parties participated, expressing support for Gehlot.
Tuesday's meeting was said to be a second chance for Pilot, who is also the president of the state unit of the party.
But MLAs considered close to Pilot were again not seen there, and are calling for a floor test in the 200-member state assembly.
Srimadhopar MLA Deepender Singh Shekhawat, who was Speaker in the assembly during the term of the previous Congress government, came out in the open Tuesday with the demand.
The Pilot camp also released late at night a 10-second video clip of a group of Congress MLAs sitting together. There appeared to be 16 of them in the clip.
Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh tweeted the video, captioning it as "Family".
The latest Congress meeting is being held at a resort where Gehlot and other MLAs are camping since Monday. It was scheduled to begin at 10 am, but started at least an hour later.
"I appeal to Sachin Pilot and all his fellow MLAs to join today's Legislature Party meeting, Avinash Pande, who is the Rajasthan in-charge at the AICC, tweeted in the morning.
While expressing your faith in the ideology and values of the Congress, please make your presence felt and strengthen the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he said.
He told reporters that a second chance is being given to Pilot and hoped that all MLAs come and extend solidarity with the leadership for which people voted to ensure the state's development.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Monday night announced summoning of the second CLP meeting, amid attempts by the party's top leadership to woo back dissidents led by Pilot.
Former party president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the senior leaders who had been in touch with Pilot, sources said.
Party leaders had said 106 of 122 MLAs from Congress and the allies -- attended the first CLP meeting, a claim contested by the Pilot camp.
Pilot and his supporters claimed to have the backing of 30 Congress MLAs and some independents.
Pilot has been upset since he was denied the Rajasthan chief minister's post after the December 2018 assembly elections.
In the 200-member assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72. In the past, the ruling party has claimed the support of 13 independents, two MLAs each from the CPM and the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), and one from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).
But CPM and BTP have now indicated that their MLAs could stay neutral till the Congress settles its factional feud.
In recent days, the Gehlot camp has also distanced itself from three of the independents, after their names surfaced in an alleged plot to topple the state government.
The current crisis began Friday when the Rajasthan Police sent a notice to Pilot, asking him to record his statement over the alleged bid to bring down the government.
The same notice was sent to the chief minister and some other MLAs, but Pilot's supporters claimed that it was only meant to humiliate him.
The Special Operation Group (SOG) had sent out the notices after tapping a phone conversation between two men, who were allegedly discussing the fall of the Gehlot government.
Gehlot had alleged that the opposition BJP was trying to lure Congress MLAs. The BJP had dismissed the allegation, saying that the developments only reflected a power struggle within the ruling party.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
CBSE 10th result 2020: Microsoft's SMS Organizer application will not feature board exam results this year; check scores on cbseresults.nic.in
The free Android application was launched in 2018 to help registered users access their CBSE board results without internet connectivity
Coronavirus Updates: Narendra Modi to address nation at 4 pm; Centre issues guidelines for Unlock 2.0
Coronavirus Updates:Coronavirus LIVE Updates:The Ministry of Home Affairs has releases Unlock-2 guidelines which will be in force till 31 July. Lockdown shall continue in containment zones till 31 July.
'Will we wake up after horses have bolted?'; Congress 'worried' over deepening rift between Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan
Pilot, who had played a major role in reviving the party in Rajasthan, was sidelined after Gehlot was given a third chance to become the chief minister ahead of the 2018 state polls