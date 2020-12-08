Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2020: BJP races ahead of Congress, wins 1,554 panchayat samiti wards

As of 5.30 pm, the saffron party had won 61 Zilla Parishad wards bagging 21 of the 25 seats in Chittorgarh Zilla Parishad and 15 of the 25 constituencies in Tonk Zilla Parishad. It was leading in five other Zilla Parishads

The Bharatiya Janata Party has raced ahead of the ruling Congress in the election to 4,371 Panchayat Samiti constituencies in Rajasthan, with the saffron party winning 1,554 constituencies and the Congress trailing with 1,440 constituencies as of 5.30 pm.

As per the Rajasthan State Election Commission website, Independent candidates won in 371 constituencies while NDA ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party(RLP) bagged 55 constituencies.

The CPM registered a win in 16 constituencies, the BSP in three and the TMC in one. Other parties in the fray include the CPI, the NCP and the NPP. Results for 1,179 Panchayat Samiti constituencies was not available as per the latest updates on the Rajasthan SEC website

As per the Times of India, Congress MLA Mahadev Singh Khandela's daughter-in-law Meenakshi Khandela won from the Dulhepura constituency in Khandela Panchayat Samiti while former state education minister Naseem Akhtar's daughter-in-law Bushra won from ward no 1 in Ajmer Rural Panchayat Samiti, reported Jagran English.

According to reports, the Congress had taken the lead earlier but fell behind the BJP as counting progressed.

For the Zilla Parishad elections, results for just 111 of the 636 constitutions across 21 Zilla Parishad were declared as per the Rajasthan State Election Commission website at 5.30 pm, with the BJP taking the lead with 61 constituencies while the Congress trailing with 48 seats. One independent candidate has won from a ward in Udaipur Zilla Parishad while one CPI-M candidate has won from the Hanumangarh Zilla Parishad of Hanumangarh district.

The BJP as of 5.30 pm had won 21 of the 25 seats in Chittorgarh Zilla Parishad and 15 of the 25 constituencies in Tonk Zilla Parishad. It was leading in five other Zilla Parishads, whereas the Congress was leading in the Hanumangarh Zilla Parishad (11 of 29 constituencies) while a neck-neck fight emerging in Pratapgarh Zilla Parishad with the COgress having won nine constituencies while the BJP following closely with eight constituencies. Congress has taken a lead in six other Zilla Parishads based on early results, however, it's too early to say anything.

"The counting of votes to elect the members of Panchayat Samitis and Zilla Parishads is still underway," PTI quoted a state election commission spokesperson as saying.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the counting process.

The polling to elect a total of 636 Zilla Parishad members and 4,371 Panchayat Samiti members was held in four phases in 21 districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, and Udaipur.

A total of 1,778 candidates were in the fray for the Zilla Parishad elections while 12,663 candidates contested the Panchayat Samiti elections. The polling was held on 23 and 27 November and 1 and 5 December.

With inputs from PTI