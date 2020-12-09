Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2020: BJP maintains lead, bags 1,835 panchayat samiti wards, 312 zilla parishad seats

As per the Rajasthan State Election Commission website, at 11.40 pm Tuesday, the BJP had a clear majority in 11 zilla parishads, while ally RLP could bring two other zilla parishads into the saffron fold

The Bharatiya Janata Party has maintained its lead over the ruling Congress in the election, winning 1,835 of the 4,371 Panchayat Samiti constituencies while crossing the majority mark on its own in 11 Zilla Parishad seats, winning 312 of the 636 Zilla Parishad seats, data published at 11.40 pm on the Rajasthan State Election Commission website showed.

Across the 222 Panchayat Samitis in Rajasthan, the BJP has won 1,835 wards while the Congress is trailing behind with 1,718 constituencies at 11.40 pm.

As per the Rajasthan State Election Commission website, Independent candidates have won in 422 constituencies while the RLP has bagged 56 constituencies.

The CPM won 16 constituencies, the BSP three. Other parties in the fray include the TMC, CPI, the NCP and the NPP are yet to win any seats.

The result in 321 Panchayat Samiti constituencies was not available as per the latest updates on the Rajasthan SEC website at 11.40 pm.

As per the Times of India, Congress MLA Mahadev Singh Khandela's daughter-in-law Meenakshi Khandela won from the Dulhepura constituency in Khandela Panchayat Samiti while former state education minister Naseem Akhtar's daughter-in-law Bushra won from ward no 1 in Ajmer Rural Panchayat Samiti, reported Jagran English.

According to reports, the Congress had taken the lead earlier but fell behind the BJP as counting progressed.

BJP wins 11 Zilla Parishads; Congress loses Tonk

For the Zilla Parishad elections, results for 597 of the 636 constitutions across 21 Zilla Parishad were declared at 11.40 pm with the BJP taking the lead with 312 constituencies and the Congress trailing with 239seats. BJP ally RLP had won 10 seats.

Seventeen Independent candidates have won in Zilla Parishad elections while the CPM has bagged two seats in the Hanumangarh Zilla Parishad.

The saffron party has achieved a majority in 11 Zilla Parishads, while the Congress has a clear majority in five Zilla Parishads.

The BJP has 21 of the 25 seats in Chittorgarh Zilla Parishad and 15 of the 25 constituencies in Tonk Zilla Parishad. The BJP's win in Tonk has come amid growing friction between Congress's Tonk MLA and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Besides these two, as per Rajasthan SEC data at 11.40 pm, the saffron party also a clear majority in Ajmer Zilla Parishad (BJP-21, Congress-11), Bhilwara Zilla Parishad (BJP-24, Congress-13), Chittorgarh Zilla Parishad (BJP-21, Congress-4), Churu Zilla Parishad (BJP-20, Congress-7), Jalore Zilla Parishad (BJP-19, Congress 12), Jhalawar Zilla Parishad (BJP-19, Congress-7), Jhunjhunu Zilla Parishad (BJP-20, Congress-13), Rajsamand Zilla Parishad (BJP-17, Congress -8).

It was a close fight in Bundi Zilla Parishad with the BJP winning just managing to defeat Congress winning 12 of the 23 seats.

The BJP's NDA partner the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party led by Hanuman Beniwal, whose party has won 10 Zilla Parishad seats could help the BJP control of two other Zilla Parishad's -- Barmer and Nagaur.

While both BJP and Congress have won 18 seats each in the 37-seat Barmer Zilla Parishad, the RLP has won one seat. Whereas, in Nagaur, the BJP has won 20 of the 47 seats and the Congress has won 18 seats. RLP with nine seats will decide who controls the Nagaur Zilla Parishad.

The Congress, on the other hand, has won just five of the 21 Zilla Parishads which underwent polls. Those won by Congress include Banswara Zilla Parishad, Bikaner Zilla Parishad, Jaisalmer Zilla Parishad, Pratapgarh Zilla Parishad, and Hanumangarh Zilla Parishad.

IN Hanumangarh Zilla Parishad, Congress won 19 of 29 seats while it just managed to take control of the Pratapgarh Zilla Parishad winning just nine of the 17 seats. BJP won the remaining eight seats.

In Dungarpur Zilla Parishad, Independent candidates have emerged as the largest block with 13 wins, while the BJP managed eight seats and the Congress won just six of the total 27 seats.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the counting process.

The polling to elect a total of 636 Zilla Parishad members and 4,371 Panchayat Samiti members was held in four phases in 21 districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, and Udaipur.

A total of 1,778 candidates were in the fray for the Zilla Parishad elections while 12,663 candidates contested the Panchayat Samiti elections. The polling was held on 23 and 27 November and 1 and 5 December.

With inputs from PTI

