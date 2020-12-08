Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2020: BJP maintains lead, bags 1,816 Panchayat Samiti wards, 200 Zilla Parishad seats

As per the Rajasthan State Election Commission website, Independent candidates have won in 417 constituencies while the RLP bagged 56 constituencies till 8.25 pm.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has maintained its lead over the ruling Congress in the election to 4,371 constituencies across 222 Panchayat Samitis in Rajasthan, with the saffron party winning 1,816 constituencies and the Congress trailing behind with 1,705 constituencies as of 8.25 pm.

As per the Rajasthan State Election Commission website, Independent candidates have won in 417 constituencies while NDA ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party(RLP) bagged 56 constituencies.

The CPM won 16 constituencies, the BSP three. Other parties in the fray include the TMC, CPI, the NCP and the NPP have not won any seats as yet. Results for 357 Panchayat Samiti constituencies was not available as per the latest updates on the Rajasthan SEC website.

As per the Times of India, Congress MLA Mahadev Singh Khandela's daughter-in-law Meenakshi Khandela won from the Dulhepura constituency in Khandela Panchayat Samiti while former state education minister Naseem Akhtar's daughter-in-law Bushra won from ward no 1 in Ajmer Rural Panchayat Samiti, reported Jagran English.

According to reports, the Congress had taken the lead earlier but fell behind the BJP as counting progressed.

BJP maintains lead in Zilla Parishad as well

For the Zilla Parishad elections, results for 343 of the 636 constitutions across 21 Zilla Parishad were declared at 8.30 pm as per the Rajasthan State Election Commission with the BJP taking the lead with 200 constituencies while the Congress trailing with 133 seats.

One Independent candidate has won from a ward in Udaipur Zilla Parishad while the CPM has bagged two seats from the Hanumangarh Zilla Parishad of Hanumangarh district.

The saffron party has achieved majority in eight Zilla Parishads, while the Congress has majority in only two. The saffron party is ahead of Congress in Nagaur Zilla Parishad where It has bagged 14 seats while its alliance partner RLP has won seven seats.

The BJP has 21 of the 25 seats in Chittorgarh Zilla Parishad and 15 of the 25 constituencies in Tonk Zilla Parishad. As per Rajasthan SEC data at 8.30 pm, the saffron party also won 21 of the 32 seats in Ajmer Zilla Parishad, 12 od 23 seas in Bundi Zilla Parishad, 19 of 27 seats in Jhalawar Zilal Parishad and 17 of 25 seats in Rajsamand Zilla Parishad.

The Congress, on the other hand, has won 19 of 29 seats in the Hanumangarh Zilla Parishad while it has maintained majority in the Pratapgarh Zilla Parishad with just an additional seat over BJP’s eight seats.

The Congress, with 11 seats is also in close contest with the BJP (12 constituencies) in the Bundi Zilla Parishad.

"The counting of votes to elect the members of Panchayat Samitis and Zilla Parishads is still underway," PTI quoted a state election commission spokesperson as saying.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the counting process.

The polling to elect a total of 636 Zilla Parishad members and 4,371 Panchayat Samiti members was held in four phases in 21 districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, and Udaipur.

A total of 1,778 candidates were in the fray for the Zilla Parishad elections while 12,663 candidates contested the Panchayat Samiti elections. The polling was held on 23 and 27 November and 1 and 5 December.

With inputs from PTI

