Rajasthan Local Body Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates: Congress wins in 16 wards, BJP in 4; counting of votes in wards 1, 12, 23, 34, 45 and 56 underway

Rajasthan Local Body Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates: The counting of votes for 49 civic urban local bodies in Rajasthan began on Tuesday. "The counting began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements," an official of the state election commission said. The polling was held on Saturday to elect more than 2,000 ward councillors in 49 municipal bodies.

According to latest reports, ruling Congress is leading in 275 wards while BJP in 200. Independent candidates are leading in 100 wards, reports have said. Congress leads in 293 seats, BJP in 212 while Independents — 106 as counting progresses. The total number of wards is 2,105 in 49 local bodies.

The results will be announced later in the day. Election for chairman and deputy chairman of urban local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27, respectively.

Nearly 72 percent voters had exercised their franchise in the elections to 49 municipal bodies in Rajasthan which were held on 16 November, with a maximum of 91.67 percent turnout in Nasirabad municipality of Ajmer district. State Election Commission Commissioner P S Mehra said that the voting passed off peacefully.

Sriganganagar saw long queues of voters despite the rains, he said. The overall voting percentage was 71.53 percent. Udaipur Municipal Corporation recorded the lowest turnout at 53 percent, the official said. The BJP and the Congress control 21 municipal bodies each while the rest seven are with others.

Chief Electoral Officer and Secretary Shyam Singh Rajpurohit said proper arrangements have been made for the security of EVM machines in strong rooms across Rajasthan. Steps were taken for continuous supply of electricity there, as well as alternative supply systems.

Mehra thanked the voters as well all the 24 District Election Officers, supervisors, police officers and the personnel involved in the election work. The elections were held to elect about 2,100 ward councillors in 49 municipal bodies across the state. A total of 7,944 candidates are in the fray.

The election department said that a total of 33.69 lakh voters, including 16.01 lakh women, were eligible to vote. Election for chairman and deputy chairman of local bodies will be held on 26 and 27 November respectively.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.