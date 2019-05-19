Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Will Congress retain gains made during Assembly polls; predictions may have some answers

Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates | Pollsters will release the prediction of who is likely to win how many seats and from where at 6 pm, half an hour after polling concludes in phase 7, the final phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

While BJP is looking to make a comeback in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where it had lost the Assembly Elections to Congress, the latter will hope to extend the ground it gained during the Assembly polls to the Lower House of the Parliament, ie, Lok Sabha as well. Major national pollsters including News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Today's Chanakya attempt to answer questions once they are aired at 6 pm after getting a go-ahead from the Election Commission.

According to Section 126A of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951, exit polls can only be aired until half an hour after the completion of the final phase of voting. Exit polls have not always been accurate as they are based on information shared by voters soon after they cast their votes on the assumption that they are telling the truth. However, they present some sort of picture on who's placed where ahead of the counting of votes on 23 May.

Polling in Madhya Pradesh was conducted in four phases from 29 April (phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Elections) with six seats polling on 29 April, seven seats on 6 May, eight seats on 12 May and another eight seats on 19 May, the final phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Of the 29 constituencies in the state, four are reserved for SCs and six for STs. The major contest in the state is between Congress and BJP.

Of the eight constituencies in the last phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh on 19 May – Indore, Mandsaur and Ratlam will be a litmus test both for the BJP and the Congress. The eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Malwa-Nimar belt to go on polls are – Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa. The BJP had won all these seats in 2014. However, there had been a shift of power from BJP to Congress in many of the Assembly segments in these constituencies after the Assembly election in 2018.

The BJP had won 56 of the 66 seats in the Malwa-Nimar region in 2013 Assembly election, but in 2018, it could win only 21. The Congress won 35.

In Rajasthan, the polling took place over two phases with the first 13 seats of the state going for polls on 29 April (phase 4) and the remaining 12 seats on 5 May (phase 5) of the polls. Two former Olympians, a former IAS officer and a former IPS officer are among the candidates whose fate will be decided by voters. Jaipur Rural, Bikaner, Dausa, Alwar are some of the keenly watched constituencies among the 12 seats.

Former Olympians Rajyavardhan Rathore, union minister of state, and Krishna Poonia are in contest in Jaipur rural constituency. While the sitting MP Rathore is banking on the Modi factor and highlighted national security as the key issue, Congress MLA Poonia questioned works done by Rathore.

In Chhattisgarh, polling in the 11 Parliamentary seats took place over three phases starting from 11 April, the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, when only one seat — Bastar — went to polls. Voters had exercised their franchise in Naxal-affected regions of Dantewada and Sukma amid heavy security on 11 April. A joint party of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Chhattisgarh Police came under a Naxal ambush in the early hours of the day while on their way to a polling booth.

The remaining 10 seats voted on 18 April (3 seats in Naxal-affected areas) and 23 April (seven seats). Two Naxals were killed by security forces while polling was underway in three constituencies in Chhattisgarh, namely Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund in phase 2 of polls in the state.

Counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

