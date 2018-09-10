Rajasthan minister Rajkumar Rinwa blames citizens for soaring fuel prices, says they should reduce consumption

As the country reels under record-breaking fuel prices, Rajasthan minister Rajkumar Rinwa has laid the blame for the crisis on — surprise, surprise — the citizens themselves.

"People do not understand the fact that when prices of crude oil increase, they should reduce their expenditure. In other countries, there is a national character, and people cut down their consumption," he said.

#BREAKING -- Rajasthan Minister Rajkumar Rinwa has hit out at the public over rising prices, he says that the public should reduce consumption to fight inflation and also stated that the Indian public has no national character like other nations. pic.twitter.com/sCsghakBpV — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 10, 2018

Rinwa's remarks met with condemnation from the Opposition Congress in Rajasthan. Congress state chief Sachin Pilot said: "Such remarks from the BJP leadership show that they are very arrogant and are insensitive to the needs of people. When people are suffering, they are making things worse by such outlandish statements."

Since mid August, petrol prices have been marked up by Rs 3.24 a litre and diesel by Rs 3.74 per litre, as the rupee hit record lows against the US dollar, making petroleum imports costlier.

In protest against these skyrocketing fuel prices, the Congress called for a Bharat Bandh on Monday, and its protest has the support of at least "20 political parties", according to Congress leader Ajay Maken.

With inputs from agencies