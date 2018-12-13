Rajasthan govt formation: Security tightened in Jaipur ahead of Congress announcement on next chief minister

Jaipur: Security was tightened in Jaipur Thursday ahead of the announcement of the name of the next Rajasthan chief minister as the supporters of both Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot had started gathering near their residences since morning.

A large number of supporters are present at the civil lines residence of Gehlot, while Pilot's supporters are also present near his house in Jalupura.

"Security arrangements have been tightened looking at the large number of supports at both the places. Additional policemen have been deployed to keep things under control," Additional Commission of Jaipur Police Nitindeep Blaggan told PTI.

Apart from their residences, the party members and leaders are also present at the PCC office at Sansarchandra road and waiting for the clearance from the party high command over the name of the chief minister.

Many Gurjar community members and supporters of Pilot had assembled near the PCC office Wednesday when the Congress Legislature Party meeting was going on for the discussion over the name of the chief minister and kept raising slogans in support of Pilot.

"We are waiting for the official announcement of the chief minister's name. The decision was left on the party president. Nothing can be said at this moment," party MLA Raghu Sharma said.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi held one-on-one meetings with Gehlot and Pilot, the two chief ministerial aspirants in Rajasthan, before taking a final call on who would head the government in the desert state.