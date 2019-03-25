Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh seeks re-election of Narendra Modi as PM, says 'we are all BJP wokers'

For someone who holds a constitutional position, Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh raked up a controversy by openly declaring that he was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker and seeking the re-election of Narendra Modi as the prime minister.

Governor Singh was in his hometown Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh when he made the statement on 23 March.

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh in Aligarh, UP on 23rd March: We all are BJP workers and we want the BJP to emerge victorious. We want that once again Modi ji should become the PM. It is important for the country. pic.twitter.com/sJEzLqGIO2 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019

Not only did he come out in open support for Modi, Singh also claimed that the re-election of the prime minister was "necessary" for the country.

According to the Indian Constitution, a Governor is supposed to hold a neutral stance and not align with any political party.

A former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Singh (87) was at the centre of the Babri Masjid demolition case in 1992 when the 16th-century Babri mosque was demolished in December, 1992 by Hindu activists, NDTV reported.

Resigning from the BJP in 1999, Singh rejoined the saffron party in 2004.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.