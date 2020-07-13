Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Sachin Pilot likely to skip 10.30 am Congress meet despite party whip order

Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Pilot's supporters said he was upset over a notice sent to him by the Rajasthan Police, who claimed to have stumbled on a plot to topple the Congress government

"A total of 109 MLAs have signed a letter expressing their trust and support to Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and leadership of Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji," Rajasthan Congress in-charge and party general secretary Avinash Pande said after a legislature party meeting at Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur. "A few more MLAs had telephonic conversations with the Chief Minister and they will also sign letter of support till morning," he said.

A political crisis unfolded in Rajasthan even as deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot claimed that he had the support of 30 MLAs. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Ajay Maken held a press briefing at 2.30 am, where they claimed that the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government has the support of 109 MLAs and is stable.

Sources told NDTV that Pilot is likely to meet BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi, but has not been granted a meeting with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi so far.

Sachin Pilot, who claimed that he has the support of 30 MLAs, is likely to skip a meeting of Congress MLAs called by Ashok Gehlot at 10.30 am, despite a party whip to all lawmakers to attend the meet.

Pilot, who is the Rajasthan Congress president, is said to be in touch with some BJP leaders but saffron party sources declined to comment on whether it has held any discussion with him. A BJP leader said the rebel Congress leader seems to have "made up his mind" and does not look in any mood to reconcile with Gehlot's leadership.

The BJP is in a "wait and watch" mode over the unfolding crisis and will wait for the outcome of the show of strength between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot before deciding on its next course of action, party sources told PTI.

The Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh lost power in March, after Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs loyal to him switched camps to the BJP. Soon after, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was made the successor to former chief minister Kamal Nath.

Rajasthan is the third major state with a Congress-ruled government to witness a political crisis within a year. In July last year, the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka fell after defections by MLAs, leading to the ouster of chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. The BJP then came to power and BS Yediyurappa became the Chief Minister.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that BJP was indulging in horse-trading ahead of the 10 June Rajya Sabha elections. "We keep hearing talk of money being offered to MLAs to switch sides. Some have been promised up to Rs 15 crore and some have been assured of other favours. What they first did covertly, they now do overtly. You saw this in Goa, Madhya Pradesh and the north-eastern states," Gehlot told NDTV .

“I have been going to Delhi since childhood. Visiting Delhi is a normal affair but this time, it was made special,” Danish Abrar said taking a swipe at the media. "We are soldiers of the Congress Party at any cost,” he added. Chetan Dudi said they have full faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Addressing a press conference at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s home here, Rohit Bohra, Danish Abrar and Chetan Dudi called themselves “soldiers” of the party and said they will do whatever the top leadership tells them. “We are with the Congress Party which gave us tickets. The media trial, which is going on, has no sense. We are soldiers of the party and will remain so for lifetime,” Bohra said.

The three Congress MLAs, who had left for Delhi and were being counted among those in Pilot’s camp in the power tussle in Rajasthan, on Sunday said they will follow the party line.

Special Operations Group (SOG) of Police also wrote to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on 10th July seeking his availability for recording his statement in connection with the case. https://t.co/peUgrBz2Ol pic.twitter.com/QDc8Q6g2Yf

Gehlot, however, has pointed out that a similar notice has been sent to him, the government''s chief whip as well as some ministers.

The latest flashpoint between the two is a notice issued to Pilot by the Rajasthan Police's Special Operation Group in the case related to alleged attempts to bribe Congress MLAs to switch sides in the Rajya Sabha polls.

A power struggle between Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot, which has been on since the Congress' central leadership picked the senior leader for the chief minister's post, appears to have deepened with those in Pilot's camp claiming that there have been repeated attempts to undermine his authority.

The BJP has 73 MLAs and is backed by three lawmakers from the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

The Congress holds 107 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly and has the support of 10 Independent candidates. In addition, five MLAs from other parties - Rashtriya Lok Dal, CPM and Bharatiya Tribal Party - support Gehlot.

Rajasthan Political Crisis LATEST Updates: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority now as over 30 Congress MLAs are supporting him.

In a statement, the state Congress chief also said he will not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting scheduled to be held Monday. Pilot says Ashok Gehlot in minority after over 30 Congress and some independent MLAs have pledged support, the statement on his official WhatsApp group said.

His statement surfaced just as ministers and Congress MLAs were gathering at Gehlot's official residence in the state capital for a meeting, meant to express support to the chief minister amid the power tussle between the two leaders.

Soon after Pilot's announcement, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party remained intact and the government will complete its five-year term.

Surjewala and AICC general secretary Avinash Pande were in Jaipur to attend Sunday's meeting at the CM's residence and legislature party meeting on Monday as observers. Ajay Maken was also headed there, as the Congress tries to avert the loss of another state after Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Party leaders were a huddle at the CM's residence till late at night after Pilot's announcement. Gehlot and other leaders are said to be in touch with allies and independent MLAs supporting the government, hoping to ensure at Monday's meeting that the Congress government had the numbers to retain power.

Pilot had been incommunicado for about two days. The All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of the state, Avinash Pande, said he had been trying to get in touch with the leader. "I have left messages for him," he told PTI.

Pilot's supporters said he was camping in Delhi and was upset over a notice sent to him by the Rajasthan Police, who claimed to have stumbled on a plot to topple the Congress government. The notice from the Special Operations Group had (SOG) sought time from him to record a statement.

The same notice was also sent to Gehlot, Government Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi and some other MLAs, but those close to Pilot insisted that it was meant to humiliate him.

Sunday's meeting at the CM's official residence was scheduled to take place at 9 pm. Minutes later, Pilot's statement surfaced. Independent MLAs supporting the Gehlot government had also been invited in what was planned to be a show of strength for Gehlot.

Gehlot had alleged Saturday that the opposition BJP was trying to lure Congress MLAs to topple the state government. The BJP dismissed the claim, saying the recent developments only reflected a power struggle between Gehlot and Pilot, simmering since the Congress leadership in Delhi picked the more senior politician for the CM's post.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal had tweeted his concern during the day. "Worried for our party. Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables?" he asked.

Sports Minister Ashok Chandna had even urged MLAs to learn a lesson from what happened in Madhya Pradesh, where Jyotiraditya Scindia switched over to the BJP. "Any person who crosses the party line will not be respected anywhere in the world. This is not the time to lose the respect earned over generations," Chandna said, without naming anyone.

But as the drama unfolded, Scindia himself put out a tweet saying he was sad to see Pilot being sidelined in his party.

Hours before the scheduled meeting at the CM's residence, Revenue Minister Harish Choudhary, Labour Minister Tikaram Jully, Health Minister Raghu Sharma and several other MLAs met Gehlot. "We have faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and we have expressed this to him," Independent MLA Babulal Nagar told reporters.

Sports Minister Ashok Chandna urged party MLAs to take a lesson from the recent developments in Madhya Pradesh, where Jyotiraditiya Scindia switched sides. "Any person who crosses the party line will not be respected anywhere in the world. This is not the time to lose the respect earned over generations," Chandna said, without naming anyone.

In a tweet Sunday, Gehlot stressed that the police notices had gone to several people, including him. He did not name Pilot, but said a section of the media had interpreted the notices wrongly. The notices have been issued to the chief minister, the deputy chief minister, the government chief whip and some other MLAs. It is a part of the process, SOG Additional Director General Ashok Rathore told PTI on Sunday. He said as the investigation proceeds, others could also be issued notices.

Apart from the SOG inquiry, the state's Anti Corruption Bureau has also begun a probe into the alleged bid to bring down the government.

The Congress government has distanced itself from the three independent MLAs - Khushveer Singh, Omprakash Hudla and Suresh Tak - who were named in ACB's preliminary enquiry (PE).

Earlier, the government had the support of all 13 independent MLAs, who also voted for the Congress candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections last month. At a press conference Saturday, Gehlot had cited the FIR lodged by the SOG to accuse the BJP of trying to bring down his government and cited the FIR registered by the SOG.

The FIR is based on an alleged tapped phone conversation between two men, said to be BJP members, who were later arrested.

In the present 200-member assembly, the Congress has 107 members and the BJP 72.