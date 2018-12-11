Amazon Pay
Assembly Election Results 2018 Live Update

Live Blog
Rajasthan Election Results updates: Vasundhara Raje resigns, says she hopes Congress will take govt's work forward

Politics FP Staff Dec 11, 2018 20:48:27 IST
  • 20:45 (IST)

    Vasundhara Raje submits resignation

    Vasundhara Raje has submitted her resignation to the Rajasthan governor. She has said that she hopes that the Congress would take the government's work forward.

  • 20:43 (IST)

    Outgoing chief minister Vasundhara Raje is now speaking to the media.

  • 20:13 (IST)

    Chhattisgarh elections: 13 women elected as MLAs, including 9 from Cong
     
    Thirteen women have been elected to the Chhattisgarh Assembly in 2018, a rise from the 10 and 11 women who became MLAs after the 2013 and 2008 polls respectively, a state election official said Tuesday.
     
    Counting of votes is currently underway for the 90-member House with results and trends as of 7:50pm showing the Congress winning six seats and leading in 62 others, and the BJP winning two and leading in 14 others.
     
    Of the 13 women who have been elected in the 2018 polls, the Congress leads with nine women MLAs while the BJP has one.
     
    PTI
     
    This figure was six for the BJP and four for the Congress in the 2013 polls, the official said. 
     
    Renu Jogi, wife of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, who was with Congress in 2013, has also won her Assembly seat this time from the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J). The remaining two women legislators are from local outfits, the official said.

  • 20:04 (IST)

    'Congress' wins lay ground for all-round development': Ashok Gehlot

  • 18:50 (IST)

    Congress ahead on 98 seats

    According to the most recent figures on the Election Commission website, the Congress has won from 56 seats and is leading on 42 seats. The BJP has won 40 seats and is leading on 34 seats.

  • 18:10 (IST)

    Congress' Rajasthan MLAs to hold meeting tomorrow

  • 18:07 (IST)

    Vasundhara Raje visits BJP headquarters, declines to comment
     
    Vasundhara Raje, who is usually called Maharani, is expected to win her seat Jhalrapatan with a handsome margin but her party appeared headed for a loss to the Congress on Tuesday. 
     
    As results came in and her party's defeat seemed imminent, she visited the BJP headquarters but did not make a comment. This was her second term as chief minister and, in keeping with the tradition of voters choosing the Congress and the BJP alternately, the ruling party looks set to lose power.
     
    Raje, the daughter of Jivaji Rao Scindia, the last reigning Maharaja of Gwalior, and Vijayaraje Scindia, a prominent BJP leader, ruled Rajasthan as chief minister from 2003-2008 and from 2013-2018 and was leader of opposition from 2008 to 2013. 
     
    PTI

  • 17:54 (IST)

    Ashok Gehlot and other Congress leaders held a meeting, even as the Rajasthan election results are unfolding

  • 17:42 (IST)

    Will get a clear majority and will also take along other parties, says Ashok Gehlot
     
    The Congress is likely to go for a post-poll alliance in Rajasthan, where it is approaching towards a majority mark, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday.
     
    A minimum 101 seats is needed to form a government in the House of 200 in the desert state, and as of now the Congress has won 16 seats while leading on 85, taking its probable tally to 101. The BJP has won nine seats and is leading on 63.
     
    Gehlot indicated towards assembling an alliance by taking along willing parties and the candidates who have parted ways with the BJP.
     
    The Congress has contested the assembly elections with a pre-poll alliance on a total of five seats — Mundawar and Kushalgarh (with Loktantrik Janta Dal (LJD); Bharatpur and Malpura (with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD); and Bali (with NCP).
     
    "The Congress will form the government. This is the mandate of public, which is in favour of the Congress party. We will get a clear majority and will also take along other parties or candidates who quit the BJP," Gehlot told reporters as trends indicated a victory for his party.
     
    Two independents have won the elections and 10 are leading, while the BSP has won three and is leading on as many. One candidate of other party has won and five are leading. 
     
    Several of the independent candidates are Congress rebels and are likely to support the the party when it comes to government formation, a party leader said.
     
    "The Congress is sure to form the government. The BSP will be the first choice for the post-poll alliance, if required. Besides, rebel candidates would also support the Congress government," another party leader said. 
     
    In 2008, the Congress had won 96 seats and the party formed the government led by Ashok Gehlot with the support of six BSP lawmakers, who had defected to the Congress, and a few independents.
     
    PTI

  • 17:32 (IST)

    'People voted against BJP', says Mamata Banerjee

    Commenting on the results of the five Assembly election results, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee chief said, "People voted against BJP. This is the people’s verdict and victory of the people of this country."

  • 17:28 (IST)

    Congress ahead in 100 seats in all

    As per the most recent figures on the Election Commission website, the Congress has won 22 seats and is leading 78 seats. On the other hand, the BJP has won 14 seats and is leading 59 seats.

  • 17:13 (IST)

    RLD extends support to Congress in Rajasthan

    RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary has said that his party will support the Congress in Rajasthan, The Indian Express reported. The party has won one seat.

  • 17:08 (IST)

    Agriculture minister Prabhulal Saini loses election

    Congress candidate Pramod Bhaya defeated Agriculture Minister Prabhulal Saini by 34,063 votes in Baran district's Anta seat, PTI reported.

  • 17:05 (IST)

    Make Ashok Gehlot CM, his supporters demand

    Ashok Gehlot supporters gathered outside his house, and demanded that he should be made the chief minister of Rajasthan, ABP News reported.

  • 16:49 (IST)

    Sachin Pilot thanks people of Tonk for victory

    Commenting on the election result, Sachin Pilot said, "I thank the people from the bottom of my heart for giving me this victory. All of us together will transform Tonk and Rajasthan, and lay the foundation for a developed region, in which all sections of society develop."

  • 16:37 (IST)

    Narendra Modi shouldn't have boasted after winning in 2014, should have considered Congress' advice: Ashok Gehlot

    Gehlot said that Congress' experience is of 70 years and thus it was unwise of Modi to not have taken the party's advice for due consideration while making policies and taking decisions in public interest. He said Modi was arrogant about his win and thought that he would be able to sustain the same momentum for the next five years and remain the same for 50 years. 

  • 16:28 (IST)

    At 4 pm, Congress leads in 107 seats, BJP in 68

    Congress leaders are currently meeting central observers and would hold a press conference later in the evening.

  • 16:22 (IST)

    Congress central observers hold meetings with Pilot, Gehlot

    According to CNN-News18's report, Congress' central observers are going to hold a separate meeting with both Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot. Thereafter, there will a joint meeting too. The Central observers have been chosen by the party leadership in Delhi and include MP KC Venugopal, Rajasthan election in-charge Avinash Pande and four co-incharges. The meeting is taking place in Khaasa Kothi in Jaipur.  

  • 16:04 (IST)

    Sachin Pilot thanks voters, promises inclusive development of Rajasthan

    Pilot expressed gratitude to the people of his constituency, Tonk for voting him to power and also promised that Congress will ensure that all sections of the society are uplifted under the Congress rule.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:57 (IST)

    BJP wins Bikaner East, leads in Vidhyadhar Nagar

    After 13 rounds of counting, Congress candidate Bhanwar Singh Bhati from Kolayat is leading with 4,400 votes. Total 18 rounds are to be done. Meanwhile, BJP's Narpat Singh Rajvi is leading from Vidhyadhar Nagar by 30,695 votes.

    In Bikaner East BJP candidate Siddhi Kumar won by 7,000 votes.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:52 (IST)

    Bharatpur update

    All the seven seats falling in the Bharatpur district seem to be slipping from the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 19th round of counting RLD's Subhash Garg was leading with 9,430 votes while Girdhari Tiwari of the newly floated Bharat Vahini Party was the second leading candidate.

    Input by Sangeeta Sharma

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:49 (IST)

    BJP loses 7 seats in Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's constituency

    BJP is losing 7 out of 8 seats in I&B minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's constituency, Jaipur Rural. Earlier BJP had 6 out of 8 seats here.

    Input by Sangeeta Sharma

  • 15:37 (IST)

    11 ministers in Vasundhara Raje's cabinet lag behind

    Eleven out of 14 ministers in Vasundhara Raje's cabinet are trailing in their respective seats, News18 reported.

  • 15:26 (IST)

    Vasundhara Raje, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot win their seats

    Three of Rajasthan's key players, BJP chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have all won from their respective constituencies. Raje won from Jhalarapatan by a margin of 32,084 votes whereas Pilot won from Tonk and Gehlot won from Sardarpura constituency.

  • 15:23 (IST)

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:03 (IST)

    Alwar update

    Independent candidate Baljeet Yadav has won from Behror, Tukaram Julie of Congress from Alwar Rural has also won. Independent candidate Kanti Lal Meena from Thanagaji and Congress's Johari Lal Meena from Rajgarh, Babulal Barua of Congress from Kathmar have come out victorious. Simultaneously, Sanjay Sharma of BJP is running ahead from Alwar city. Sandeep Yadav of BSP, from Tijara, Shakuntala Rawat from Bansar and Manjeet Chaudhary from Mundawar are also ahead.

    Input by Rajendra Sharma

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:54 (IST)

    Bikaner update

    Bikaner East- Siddhi Kumari (BJP) ahead by 5,000 votes
    Bikaner West - BD Kalla (Congress) ahead by 8,000 votes
    Kolayat- Poonam Kanwar (BJP) ahead by 2,500 votes
    Khajwal- Govindram Meghwal (Congress) has won
    Nokha - Bihari Lal Vishnoi (BJP) ahead by 9,100 votes
    Sridungargarh- Girdhari Mahia (CPM) leads by 12,634 votes

    In Bikaner west Congress' BD Kalla has won. He defeated Gopal Joshi of BJP. Intrestingly, Joshi was defeated by Kalla in 2008 and 2013 as well.

    Input by Loon Karan

  • 14:50 (IST)

    Ashok Gehlot says Rahul Gandhi first cornered Modi, Shah in Gujarat and now trumped BJP in Rajasthan

    Targeting BJP for making issues out of non-issues, Gehlot said that while Narendra Modi was busy the issue of his insult, "Rahulji was raising the issue of farmers, corruption, Amit Shah's son and inflation.

  • 14:00 (IST)

    Ashok Gehlot also turns 'chaiwala, distributes tea to media, party workers

    After trends in Rajasthan showed a clear win for Congress, senior party leader Ashok Gehlot was seen distributing tea to the press and supporters gathered at his Jaipur residence. 

    Image courtesy: News18

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:45 (IST)

    Rajasthan MLAs lose their seats

    BJP's former state president Ashok Parnami is running behind by more than 30,000 votes. Meanwhile, Rajasthan government minister Arun Chaturvedi and Prabhulal Saini have lost the election. However, MLA Vasudev Devnani has won.

    Input by Saurabh Sharma

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:42 (IST)

    Congress bags Khajuwala, BJP ahead in Bikaner, Kolat

    Congress' Govind Ram Meghwal from Khajuwala has won. He defeated BJP candidate and Parliamentary Secretary Vishwanath Meghwal. Meanwhile, in Bikaner BJP's candidate Siddhi Kumari is leading in the fifth round with 1,300 votes, while Kolat BJP candidate Poonam Kanwar is leading with 4,000 votes in the eighth round.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:39 (IST)

    Results so far

    Ramniwas Gawadiya of Congress won in Parbatsar and Madan Prajapat of Congress has won from Barmer's Panchapadra. It is said that he is close to senior leader Ashok Gehlot. Rajasthan's agriculture minister Prabhu Lal Saini got defeated from INC's Pramod Jain Bhaya.

    BJP's Samaram Garasia has won by 26,995 votes in Sirohi and BJP's Kailash Meghwal has won from Shahpura. Meanwhile, on the Kama seat of  Bharatpur, Congress candidate Zahida Khan has won. Whereas in Behror, Mohit yadav, son of labour minister Jaswant Yadav got defeated by independent Baljeet Yadav. 

  • 13:17 (IST)

    Sachin Pilot says Congress is open to alliance with like-minded parties 

    Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that he was in touch with anti-BJP candidates and his party was ready to partner with like-minded parties in case they need help in forming the government in Rajasthan. Pilot said that the mandate against BJP is a result of people's angst against the saffron party's policies and politics. he said that it was time for BJP to introspect and that the ruling party won't be able to do any 'jugaad' for power in Rajasthan like they did in Goa and other small states (referring to BJP's back door entry by breaking away local party candidates). He also expressed confidence in Congress winning a clear majority in the state.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:10 (IST)

    Sachin Pilot leading in Tonk

    By the end of the 7th round of counting, Sachin Pilot is leading from the Tonk Assembly by 15,182 votes. Till now Pilot has got 42,163 votes, while BJP's Yunus Khan has 26,981 votes. Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot is leading in the Sardarpura Assembly by 24,678 votes.

    Input by Saurabh Sharma

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Sachin Pilot in talks with eight independents

    Congress's Sachin Pilot is in talks with eight independent candidates in Rajasthan, according to ANI sources.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:52 (IST)

    Congress CP Joshi leads in Nathdwara

    Congress' CP Joshi leads by 2,650 votes in Nathdwara, BJP's Mahesh Pratap Singh has secured 19,281 votes and CP Joshi is leading with 22,031 votes. There are 1,309 NOTA votes.

    Input by Madhav Sharma

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:48 (IST)

    After eight rounds of counting

    Marwar: BJP leads with 19,736 votes

    Jaitaran: BJP leads with 23,479 votes, Congress with 20,127

    Bali: BJP is ahead with 22,672; NCP second with 14,101

    Input by Saurabh Sharma

     

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:44 (IST)

    After 10 rounds of counting

    Pali: BJP leads with 7,874 votes

    Sumerpur: BJP leads with 30,167 votes, Congress- 21,359

    After 11 rounds of counting

    Sojat: BJP leads with 35,160 votes, Congress has 24,156

    Input by Saurabh Sharma

  • 12:34 (IST)

    In Picture: Latest ECI trends for Rajasthan

    Congress is leading 97 seats, BJP in 78 as per the latest Election Commission of India trends.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:31 (IST)

    CM Vasundhara Raje leads in Jhalarapatan with 40,819 votes

    After 25 rounds of voting in Jhalarapatan, Vasundhara Raje is leading with 40,819 votes. Congress' Manvendra Singh has 23,757 votes and is trailing Raje by 17,062 votes.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:26 (IST)

    Sachin Pilot leads with 11,507 votes in Tonk

    After completion of 6th round Congress' Rajendra Yadav is leading by 3,025 votes in Kotputli. Congress leader chief minister probable Sachin Pilot is leading in Tonk with 11,507 votes

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Ashok Gehlot says Congress' performance testimony to people's angst against BJP

    Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that the Congress is going to form government in the state and credited the win to party chief Rahul Gandhi. He said that people were fed up with the Modi government as people couldn't see the 'acche din'.

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Vasundhara Raje leading with 13,327 votes in Jhalarpatan 

    Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading with 13,327 votes in Jhalarpatan even as her party is losing the contest in the state.
     

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Congress ahead in 99 seats; BJP in 79: ECI

    According to official ECI trends, Congress is leading in 99 seats, BJP leading is leading in 79 seats and BSP, CPM in 2 seats each. Meanwhile, others are ahead in 16 seats in Rajasthan. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:02 (IST)

    BJP candidate cries after trends show party as trailing

    BJP leader Sona Ram was seen crying after watching the results which seem to not go in BJP's favour.

    Image courtesy: Sangeeta Sharma

  • 11:52 (IST)

    Watch: Congress supporters chant Sachin Pilot's name as they celebrate in Jaipur 

    Some of the Congress supporters even cheered with a portrait of Sachin Pilot in Congress' Jaipur office.

    Video courtesy: Saurabh Sharma

  • 11:37 (IST)

    'Gift to Rahul Gandhi', says Sachin Pilot on Congress' lead

    Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that Rahul Gandhi became the party president exactly a year ago on 11 December, so this result is a gift for him. He expressed confidence on Congress forming government in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

  • 11:29 (IST)

    Sachin Pilot says Congress will get a comfortable majority in Rajasthan

    Sachin Pilot said that it is due to the toil and struggle of Congress workers and the resentment against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's government, that Congress has been able to make a comeback in the state.

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Ashok Gehlot tells reporters, "Be rest assure, Congress only will form government in Rajasthan"

    Talking to mediapersons, Gehlot said even though these were initial trends, he is confident that Congress will come to power in Rajasthan. Gehlot said that party president will decide on the chief ministerial candidate.

     

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:04 (IST)

    Netas with criminal cases against them

    In Rajasthan elections, 16 candidates have admitted to committing crimes against women in their nomination i.e. cases registered under Section 498(A). Meanwhile, 33 candidates (17%) of BJP, 43% of Congress (22%) and 26 (18%) out of 141 AAP candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

    Input by Madhav Sharma

