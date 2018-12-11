Rajasthan Election Results LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje wins in Jhalrapatan; Congress lead in 107 seats, BJP ahead in 66

Rajasthan Election Results LATEST updates: According to latest leads, Congress is leading in 107 seats in Rajasthan whereas BJP is ahead in 66 seats. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has won Jhalrapatan even as many of her MLA's have lost the election.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that he was in touch with anti-BJP candidates and his party was ready to partner with like-minded parties in case they need help in forming the government in Rajasthan. Pilot said that the mandate against BJP is a result of people's angst against the saffron party's policies and politics.
Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that the Congress is going to form government in the state and credited the win to party chief Rahul Gandhi. He said that people were fed up with the Modi government as people couldn't see the 'acche din'.
After 25 rounds of voting in Jhalarapatan, Vasundhara Raje is leading with 40,819 votes. Congress' Manvendra Singh has 23,757 votes and is trailing Raje by 17,062 votes.
According to official ECI trends, Congress is leading in 99 seats, BJP leading is leading in 79 seats and BSP, CPM in 2 seats each. Meanwhile, others are ahead in 16 seats in Rajasthan.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that it is due to the toil and struggle of Congress workers and the resentment against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's government, that Congress has been able to make a comeback in the state. Pilot said that Rahul Gandhi became the party president exactly a year ago on 11 December, so this result is a gift for him. He expressed confidence on Congress forming government in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
Talking to mediapersons, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said even though these were initial trends, he is confident that Congress will come to power in Rajasthan. Gehlot said that party president will decide on the chief ministerial candidate.
Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje is leading by 8,845 votes from Jhalrapatan, Congress' Ashok Gehlot is leading by 5,112 votes from Sardarpura and Congress' Sachin Pilot is leading by 5,295 votes from Tonk. Congress is leading in 91 seats while BJP in 71 seats as per Election Commission's trends. Others are leading in 22 seats.
Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are both leading in their constituencies Sardaropura and Tonk respectively as Congress races ahead in Rajasthan. According to official ECI trends, Congress is leading in 63 seats, while BJP is ahead in 45 seats and others are leading in 15 seats in Rajasthan.
AICC General Secretary and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is leading from the Sardarpura seat in Jodhpur. Whereas, chief minister Vasundhara Raje is leading from Jhalrapatan, News18 reported. Congress is leading in 42 seats including Mandawa and Tonk as the party is ahead in eight seats as per early trends laying down a good start for the grand old party.
Counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly Election has begun. The exit polls conducted by various media outlets and survey agencies have predicted the Congress party's return in Rajasthan, continuing a trend in a state that has not re-elected the party in power for a second term in the last 20 years. However, BJP has expressed confidence in forming the next government, saying that exit polls have been proven wrong many times in the past.
Rajasthan Congress general secretary (organization) Mahesh Sharma on Monday evening said that, "Vasundhara goverment took oath on 13 December, 2013. We had started a countdown for that government's departure on 13 December, 2017."
After a month-long campaign, often marked by bitter personal attacks, the people of Rajasthan sealed the fates of the candidates in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on 7 December.
In the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly, the India Today-Axis My India survey predicted that the Congress was set to sweep the polls, winning between 119 and 141 seats with a vote share of 42 percent.
The survey predicted that the BJP may get 55-72 seats with a 37 percent vote share. The Republic TV-CVoter predicted that the Congress would get 81-101 seats and the BJP 83-103 seats. Another survey by The Times Now-CNX predicted that the Congress was likely to win 105 seats and the BJP 85 seats. According to the survey, the BSP may get seven seats while two may go to "Others". A survey by News24 gave the Congress a clear majority (110-120 seats) while the BJP was likely to win 70-80 seats.
Overall 72.65 percent voting was recorded in Rajasthan on 7 December. The elections were largely peaceful barring a few sporadic incidents of violence.
The voting to constitute 15th Rajasthan Assembly started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm. However, many polling stations had long queues of voters even after 5 pm, so voting continued there.
The voting was quite low at the start, but it picked up the pace gradually. In all, 41.33 percent votes were cast till 1 pm, which touched around 60 percent by 3 p.m and went up to 72.65 percent by 5 pm.
A total of 4.74 core voters were registered for the state elections held in 199 out of 200 constituencies across the state and 2,294 candidates were in the fray. The election in Ramgarh constituency of Alwar district was put off following the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh. According to re-polling was held on Monday at booth number 163 in Rajasthan’s Karanpur Assembly constituency in Ganganagar district, after reports emerged that the EVMs were not cleared of the mock poll when the actual polling began.
During the polling, Congress complained to the Election Commission (EC) about malfunctioning of around 400 VVPAT machines. The party workers also complained of slow voting and had requested the Commission to extend the voting time.
On the other hand, the BJP expressed gratitude to the voters for coming out in large numbers to cast their votes. A total of 1.44 lakh constables, head constables, and 1,500 police officials were deputed for election duties, while a total of 640 companies were monitoring at different polling centres. Strict vigilance was maintained at 11,000 booths with the help of webcasting, videography, and micro-observers.
Follow all the latest updates from the Telangana Elections here
Follow all the latest updates from the Mizoram Elections here
Follow all the latest updates from the Chhattisgarh Elections here
Follow all the latest updates from the Madhya Pradesh Elections here
Follow all the latest updates from the Rajasthan Elections here
Follow Firstpost's coverage of the 2018 Vidhan Sabha Elections here
Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018 14:54 PM
Highlights
Bikaner update
Bikaner East- Siddhi Kumari (BJP) ahead by 5,000 votes
Bikaner West - BD Kalla (Congress) ahead by 8,000 votes
Kolayat- Poonam Kanwar (BJP) ahead by 2,500 votes
Khajwal- Govindram Meghwal (Congress) has won
Nokha - Bihari Lal Vishnoi (BJP) ahead by 9,100 votes
Sridungargarh- Girdhari Mahia (CPM) leads by 12,634 votes
Input by Loon Karan
Ashok Gehlot says Rahul Gandhi first cornered Modi, Shah in Gujarat and now trumped BJP in Rajasthan
Targeting BJP for making issues out of non-issues, Gehlot said that while Narendra Modi was busy the issue of his insult, "Rahulji was raising the issue of farmers, corruption, Amit Shah's son and inflation.
Ashok Gehlot also turns 'chaiwala, distributes tea to media, party workers
After trends in Rajasthan showed a clear win for Congress, senior party leader Ashok Gehlot was seen distributing tea to the press and supporters gathered at his Jaipur residence.
Image courtesy: News18
Rajasthan MLAs lose their seats
BJP's former state president Ashok Parnami is running behind by more than 30,000 votes. Meanwhile, Rajasthan government minister Arun Chaturvedi and Prabhulal Saini have lost the election. However, MLA Vasudev Devnani has won.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
Congress bags Khajuwala, BJP ahead in Bikaner, Kolat
Congress' Govind Ram Meghwal from Khajuwala has won. He defeated BJP candidate and Parliamentary Secretary Vishwanath Meghwal. Meanwhile, in Bikaner BJP's candidate Siddhi Kumari is leading in the fifth round with 1,300 votes, while Kolat BJP candidate Poonam Kanwar is leading with 4,000 votes in the eighth round.
Results so far
Ramniwas Gawadiya of Congress won in Parbatsar and Madan Prajapat of Congress has won from Barmer's Panchapadra. It is said that he is close to senior leader Ashok Gehlot. Rajasthan's agriculture minister Prabhu Lal Saini got defeated from INC's Pramod Jain Bhaya.
BJP's Samaram Garasia has won by 26,995 votes in Sirohi and BJP's Kailash Meghwal has won from Shahpura. Meanwhile, on the Kama seat of Bharatpur, Congress candidate Zahida Khan has won. Whereas in Behror, Mohit yadav, son of labour minister Jaswant Yadav got defeated by independent Baljeet Yadav.
Sachin Pilot says Congress is open to alliance with like-minded parties
Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that he was in touch with anti-BJP candidates and his party was ready to partner with like-minded parties in case they need help in forming the government in Rajasthan. Pilot said that the mandate against BJP is a result of people's angst against the saffron party's policies and politics. he said that it was time for BJP to introspect and that the ruling party won't be able to do any 'jugaad' for power in Rajasthan like they did in Goa and other small states (referring to BJP's back door entry by breaking away local party candidates). He also expressed confidence in Congress winning a clear majority in the state.
Sachin Pilot leading in Tonk
By the end of the 7th round of counting, Sachin Pilot is leading from the Tonk Assembly by 15,182 votes. Till now Pilot has got 42,163 votes, while BJP's Yunus Khan has 26,981 votes. Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot is leading in the Sardarpura Assembly by 24,678 votes.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
Sachin Pilot in talks with eight independents
Congress's Sachin Pilot is in talks with eight independent candidates in Rajasthan, according to ANI sources.
Congress CP Joshi leads in Nathdwara
Congress' CP Joshi leads by 2,650 votes in Nathdwara, BJP's Mahesh Pratap Singh has secured 19,281 votes and CP Joshi is leading with 22,031 votes. There are 1,309 NOTA votes.
Input by Madhav Sharma
After eight rounds of counting
Marwar: BJP leads with 19,736 votes
Jaitaran: BJP leads with 23,479 votes, Congress with 20,127
Bali: BJP is ahead with 22,672; NCP second with 14,101
Input by Saurabh Sharma
After 10 rounds of counting
Pali: BJP leads with 7,874 votes
Sumerpur: BJP leads with 30,167 votes, Congress- 21,359
After 11 rounds of counting
Sojat: BJP leads with 35,160 votes, Congress has 24,156
Input by Saurabh Sharma
CM Vasundhara Raje leads in Jhalarapatan with 40,819 votes
After 25 rounds of voting in Jhalarapatan, Vasundhara Raje is leading with 40,819 votes. Congress' Manvendra Singh has 23,757 votes and is trailing Raje by 17,062 votes.
Sachin Pilot leads with 11,507 votes in Tonk
After completion of 6th round Congress' Rajendra Yadav is leading by 3,025 votes in Kotputli. Congress leader chief minister probable Sachin Pilot is leading in Tonk with 11,507 votes
Ashok Gehlot says Congress' performance testimony to people's angst against BJP
Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that the Congress is going to form government in the state and credited the win to party chief Rahul Gandhi. He said that people were fed up with the Modi government as people couldn't see the 'acche din'.
Vasundhara Raje leading with 13,327 votes in Jhalarpatan
Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading with 13,327 votes in Jhalarpatan even as her party is losing the contest in the state.
Congress ahead in 99 seats; BJP in 79: ECI
According to official ECI trends, Congress is leading in 99 seats, BJP leading is leading in 79 seats and BSP, CPM in 2 seats each. Meanwhile, others are ahead in 16 seats in Rajasthan.
'Gift to Rahul Gandhi', says Sachin Pilot on Congress' lead
Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that Rahul Gandhi became the party president exactly a year ago on 11 December, so this result is a gift for him. He expressed confidence on Congress forming government in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
Sachin Pilot says Congress will get a comfortable majority in Rajasthan
Sachin Pilot said that it is due to the toil and struggle of Congress workers and the resentment against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's government, that Congress has been able to make a comeback in the state.
Ashok Gehlot tells reporters, "Be rest assure, Congress only will form government in Rajasthan"
Talking to mediapersons, Gehlot said even though these were initial trends, he is confident that Congress will come to power in Rajasthan. Gehlot said that party president will decide on the chief ministerial candidate.
Netas with criminal cases against them
In Rajasthan elections, 16 candidates have admitted to committing crimes against women in their nomination i.e. cases registered under Section 498(A). Meanwhile, 33 candidates (17%) of BJP, 43% of Congress (22%) and 26 (18%) out of 141 AAP candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.
Input by Madhav Sharma
Congress begins celebration in Jaipur
Congress candidate BD Kalla is leading in Bikaner West and BJP candidate Poonam Kanwar is leading by 1,100 votes in Kolayat. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Bihari Bishnoi leading in Nokha. After Round 3, Jodhpur city Congress candidate Manisha Panwar is leading by 1,200 votes and Mukesh Goyal of BJP is leading by 770 votes in Jaipur's Kotputli in Round 3.
Image courtesy: Saurabh Sharma
Congress ahead in 91 seats, BJP in 71; CWG gold medalist Krishna Poonia leads in Sadulpur
Congress is leading in 91 seats while BJP is ahead in 71 seats as per Election Commission's trends. Meanwhile, others are leading in 22 seats. Harish Chandra Meena, a BJP parliamentarian in Rajasthan and former top police officer, is trailing in the Deoli-Uniara seat whereas Congress Candidate and Commonwealth gold medallist Krishna Poonia is leading in the Sadulpur constituency.
Vasundhara Raje leads in Jhalrapatan, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot also ahead
Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje is leading by 8,845 votes from Jhalrapatan, Congress' Ashok Gehlot is leading by 5,112 votes from Sardarpura and Congress' Sachin Pilot is leading by 5,295 votes from Tonk.
Rajnath Singh says BJP will perform well, these are only early trends
Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh has said that BJP will perform well as the final results are awaited.
Congress leading in Dhod, Civil Lines; BJP ahead in Sanganer, Pokhran
Congress' Parasram Mordia is leading by 829 votes from Dhod (SC) after Round 4. Whereas Narpat Singh Rajvi of BJP is leading by 331 votes from Vidhyadhar Nagar after Round 1 and Pratap Singh Khachariyawas of Congress is leading by 5,290 votes from Civil Lines after Round 3. Ashok Lahoty of BJP is leading by 1,163 votes from Sanganer after Round 1. After 5 round counting in Pokhran, Mahant Pratappur of BJP is leading.
Vasundhara Raje leads in Jhalrapatan by 6,539 votes
Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading by 6,539 votes from Jhalrapatan after Round 2. Parasram Mordia of Congress is leading by 119 votes from Dhod (SC) after Round 3. Congress' manju Devi is leading by 2,914 votes from Jayal (SC) after Round 5 and Rakesh Pareek of INC is leading by 2,284 votes from Masuda after Round 3.
Vasundhara Raje leads in Jhalrapatan by 6,539 votes
Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading by 6,539 votes from Jhalrapatan after Round 2. Parasram Mordia of Congress is leading by 119 votes from Dhod (SC) after Round 3. Congress' manju Devi is leading by 2,914 votes from Jayal (SC) after Round 5 and Rakesh Pareek of INC is leading by 2,284 votes from Masuda after Round 3.
Official ECI trends: Congress leading in 63 seats, BJP ahead in 45 seats
According to official ECI trends, Congress is leading in 63 seats, while BJP is ahead in 45 seats and others are leading in 15 seats in Rajasthan.
Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot lead
Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are both leading in their constituencies Sardaropura and Tonk respectively as Congress races ahead in Rajasthan.
Congress' Girija Vyas leads in Udaipur with 700 votes
Congress is catching up in Udaipur with party candidate Girija Vyas leading with 700 votes followed by BJP's Gulab Chand Kataria at second place.
Input by Akashi Jain
Shri Ganganagar Assembly: First phase results
Total votes: 10,500
Congress: 4,600
BJP: 1,200
Others: 300
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
Congress ahead in Hindoli; BJP leads in Neem Ka Thana
In Hindoli, Ashok Chandna from Congress has received 6,100 votes while Omendra Singh from BJP has received 2,200 votes. Prem Singh Bajore of BJP is leading by 1,100 votes from Neem Ka Thana constituency in Sikar district. Bajore is chairman of the Sainik Kalyan Board.
Congress leading in Alwar, BJP ahead in Mundawar
Shakuntala Rawat of Congress is leading from the Bansur seat in Alwar with 551 votes whereas Tikaram Juli of Congress from Alwar Rural is ahead with 469 votes. BJP’s Manjeet Chaudhary from Mundawar is leading with 581 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma
Tough fight between Hindu and Muslim contestants in Pokhran
Western Rajasthan's Pokhran assembly constituency is seeing a tough contest between a Hindu religious leader fielded by the BJP and son of Muslim 'peer' pitted against him by the Congress. The BJP candidate, Pratap Puri, is the head of the Taratara 'math'. The Congress' Shale Mohammad is the son of Muslim religious leader Gazi Fakir, who has a large number of followers both within India and across the border in Pakistan. Both Puri and Fakir hold considerable sway among their communities, making the Pokhran constituency in Jaisalmer district one of the state's most hotly contested seats.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
Congress ahead in 25 seats, BJP in 23: ECI trends
According to the official ECI trends, Congress is leading in 25 seats and BJP is ahead in 23 seats in Rajasthan.
Congress races ahead in Rajasthan
Congress is leading in 15 seats while BJP is ahead on 13 seats in Rajasthan, as per the latest Election Commission trends.
Congress ahead in Jaisalmer, Pokhran
Congress' Ruparam is leading in Jaisalmer and Shale Mohammad Ali of Congress is leading in Pokhran as per the initial trends from the postal ballot counting.
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
Archana Sharma of Congress leading against BJP's Kalicharan Saraf in Malviya Nagar
Archana Sharma of Congress is leading from Malviya Nagar constituency in Jaipur is leading from 722 votes over Kalicharan Saraf (state health minister).
Input by Mahendra Saini
BJP's Samaram Garasia leading in Pindwara Abu
BJP’s Samaram Garasia is leading with 1,257 votes in the first round in Pindwara Abu constituency. Garasia has reportedly got 3,840 votes and Lalaram of Congress 2,583 votes.
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
Congress workers begin celebrations; chant Sachin Pilot's name for CM post
Even though counting has just begun, Congress worker in Rajasthan have already started burning firecrackers claiming party's win in the state. Also, according to CNN-News18's ground report, the party supporters have made it clear that their choice for the chief ministerial candidate is only Sachin Pilot and not senior leader Ashok Gehlot.
Congress leading in Kekri, Civil Lines according to initial trends
Dr Raghu Sharma of Congress from Kekri is leading by 1,433 votes in the postal ballot round. Whereas, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas is leading from Civil Lines (Jaipur). In 2013 this seat was won by Arun Chaturvedi of BJP.
Input by Madhav Sharma
Congress leading in 43 seats; Ghanshyam Tiwari ahead in Sanganer
According to initial trends, Congress is leading on 43 seats while BJP on 22 sets. Bharat Vahini Party's Ghanshyam Tiwari is leading from the Sanganer seat. Tiwari formed the party in this election after splitting with the BJP.
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
Congress' CP Joshi leading in Nathdwara; had lost by just one vote in 2013 elections
Congress' CP Joshi is leading in Nathdwara. He had lost by just one vote in the 2008 elections. He was the second person in the Indian election history to lose an assembly election by one vote. The first candidate to lose by a single vote was AR Krishnamurthy against R Dhruvanarayana at the Santhemarahalli constituency of Karnataka during 2004 Assembly elections.
Input by Sandeep Meel
Ashok Gehlot leads in Sardarpura, Vasundhara Raje ahead in Jhalrapatan
AICC General Secretary and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is leading from the Sardarpura seat in Jodhpur. Whereas, chief minister Vasundhara Raje is leading from Jhalrapatan, News18 reported.
Congress leading in Mandawa, Tonk
Early trends indicate good start for Congress in Rajasthan as the party is ahead in 8 seats. Congress; Reeta Choudhary is leading from Mandawa seat while Sachin Pilot is leading in Tonk.
Input by Madhav Sharma
Tribals in Mewar unhappy over environment issues; Rajputs miffed with BJP for Padmavat row
In Udaipur, the historical capital of Mewar, Congress and BJP have fielded veteran candidates in Girija Vyas and Gulab Chand Kataria. There is a Congress wave in Mewar, so Vyas has an edge. According to reports, the tribals in Mewar are unhappy with the BJP as employment under NREGA scheme has suffered. Environment issues have also left them displeased. Additionally, the Rajputs in Mewar were left disgruntled following the Padmavat row.
Mahagathbandhan to emerge victorious?
The results of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will decide the fate of Congress in the 'Mahagathbandhan' ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Regional parties like Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and others had distanced with Congress in these elections. However, if the Congress manages to win in these three states then there are high chances that regional parties will contest elections with the Congress against the BJP in 2019.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
Rajasthan has not voted the ruling party for a second term in the last 20 yrs
Vasundhara Raje, the incumbent Chief Minister is vying for the second term and is facing strong anti-incumbency in the state. The exit poll results, however, show a neck to neck battle between Congress and the BJP in Rajasthan.
Caste at play in Rajathan elections
Caste has been a reality of Rajasthan politics for a long time. But this, along with joblessness and corruption, another lament keeps cropping up every now and then. The desert state has been understood for long by political observers as an agglomeration of Jats, Meenas, Rajputs, Gujjars, minor OBCs and Brahmins – each having their strongholds. But the new face of casteism put into sharp relief by the 2018 contest is the "biradri over neta"; policy of caste groups.
Meenas defied community strongman and BJP's Kirori Lal Meena to vote for "their own" from Congress or BSP, and even Sainis in a limited way are toying with their caste candidates in individual seats despite the towering presence of Ashok Gehlot in Congress. Whereas, Gujjars see leadership within their reach for the first time.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
Counting to begin at 8 am, arrangements done at govt colleges
The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Arrangements are in place in government colleges where the counting will take place. As many as 2275 EVMs will be checked at Rajasthan College in Jaipur while 2361 EVMS will be checked at the Commerce College in the capital city.
Input by: Mahendra Saini
Former BJP leader Hanuman Beniwal visits temple ahead of counting of votes
Former BJP leader Hanuman Beniwal visited a temple on Tuesday morning ahead of counting. He first prayed at the temple in Kharnal in Jodhpur and then went to another temple. Beniwal had turned rebel for the BJP and shaken the corridors of power in the poll-bound Rajasthan when he formed the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on 29 October. If Beniwal is to be believed, his new outfit is an alternative to both the “corrupt” BJP and the Congress in the state.
Image courtesy: Saurabh Sharma
Congress already in celebratory mood, state office light up on eve of results
Rajasthan Congress general secretary (organization) Mahesh Sharma said, "Vasundhara govt took oath on 13 December, 2013. We had started a countdown for that government's departure on 13 December, 2017."
14:54 (IST)
Bikaner update
Bikaner East- Siddhi Kumari (BJP) ahead by 5,000 votes
Bikaner West - BD Kalla (Congress) ahead by 8,000 votes
Kolayat- Poonam Kanwar (BJP) ahead by 2,500 votes
Khajwal- Govindram Meghwal (Congress) has won
Nokha - Bihari Lal Vishnoi (BJP) ahead by 9,100 votes
Sridungargarh- Girdhari Mahia (CPM) leads by 12,634 votes
Input by Loon Karan
14:50 (IST)
Ashok Gehlot says Rahul Gandhi first cornered Modi, Shah in Gujarat and now trumped BJP in Rajasthan
Targeting BJP for making issues out of non-issues, Gehlot said that while Narendra Modi was busy the issue of his insult, "Rahulji was raising the issue of farmers, corruption, Amit Shah's son and inflation.
14:00 (IST)
Ashok Gehlot also turns 'chaiwala, distributes tea to media, party workers
After trends in Rajasthan showed a clear win for Congress, senior party leader Ashok Gehlot was seen distributing tea to the press and supporters gathered at his Jaipur residence.
Image courtesy: News18
13:45 (IST)
Rajasthan MLAs lose their seats
BJP's former state president Ashok Parnami is running behind by more than 30,000 votes. Meanwhile, Rajasthan government minister Arun Chaturvedi and Prabhulal Saini have lost the election. However, MLA Vasudev Devnani has won.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
13:42 (IST)
Congress bags Khajuwala, BJP ahead in Bikaner, Kolat
Congress' Govind Ram Meghwal from Khajuwala has won. He defeated BJP candidate and Parliamentary Secretary Vishwanath Meghwal. Meanwhile, in Bikaner BJP's candidate Siddhi Kumari is leading in the fifth round with 1,300 votes, while Kolat BJP candidate Poonam Kanwar is leading with 4,000 votes in the eighth round.
13:39 (IST)
Results so far
Ramniwas Gawadiya of Congress won in Parbatsar and Madan Prajapat of Congress has won from Barmer's Panchapadra. It is said that he is close to senior leader Ashok Gehlot. Rajasthan's agriculture minister Prabhu Lal Saini got defeated from INC's Pramod Jain Bhaya.
BJP's Samaram Garasia has won by 26,995 votes in Sirohi and BJP's Kailash Meghwal has won from Shahpura. Meanwhile, on the Kama seat of Bharatpur, Congress candidate Zahida Khan has won. Whereas in Behror, Mohit yadav, son of labour minister Jaswant Yadav got defeated by independent Baljeet Yadav.
13:17 (IST)
Sachin Pilot says Congress is open to alliance with like-minded parties
Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that he was in touch with anti-BJP candidates and his party was ready to partner with like-minded parties in case they need help in forming the government in Rajasthan. Pilot said that the mandate against BJP is a result of people's angst against the saffron party's policies and politics. he said that it was time for BJP to introspect and that the ruling party won't be able to do any 'jugaad' for power in Rajasthan like they did in Goa and other small states (referring to BJP's back door entry by breaking away local party candidates). He also expressed confidence in Congress winning a clear majority in the state.
13:10 (IST)
Sachin Pilot leading in Tonk
By the end of the 7th round of counting, Sachin Pilot is leading from the Tonk Assembly by 15,182 votes. Till now Pilot has got 42,163 votes, while BJP's Yunus Khan has 26,981 votes. Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot is leading in the Sardarpura Assembly by 24,678 votes.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
12:55 (IST)
Sachin Pilot in talks with eight independents
Congress's Sachin Pilot is in talks with eight independent candidates in Rajasthan, according to ANI sources.
12:52 (IST)
Congress CP Joshi leads in Nathdwara
Congress' CP Joshi leads by 2,650 votes in Nathdwara, BJP's Mahesh Pratap Singh has secured 19,281 votes and CP Joshi is leading with 22,031 votes. There are 1,309 NOTA votes.
Input by Madhav Sharma
12:48 (IST)
After eight rounds of counting
Marwar: BJP leads with 19,736 votes
Jaitaran: BJP leads with 23,479 votes, Congress with 20,127
Bali: BJP is ahead with 22,672; NCP second with 14,101
Input by Saurabh Sharma
12:44 (IST)
After 10 rounds of counting
Pali: BJP leads with 7,874 votes
Sumerpur: BJP leads with 30,167 votes, Congress- 21,359
After 11 rounds of counting
Sojat: BJP leads with 35,160 votes, Congress has 24,156
Input by Saurabh Sharma
12:34 (IST)
In Picture: Latest ECI trends for Rajasthan
Congress is leading 97 seats, BJP in 78 as per the latest Election Commission of India trends.
12:31 (IST)
CM Vasundhara Raje leads in Jhalarapatan with 40,819 votes
After 25 rounds of voting in Jhalarapatan, Vasundhara Raje is leading with 40,819 votes. Congress' Manvendra Singh has 23,757 votes and is trailing Raje by 17,062 votes.
12:26 (IST)
Sachin Pilot leads with 11,507 votes in Tonk
After completion of 6th round Congress' Rajendra Yadav is leading by 3,025 votes in Kotputli. Congress leader chief minister probable Sachin Pilot is leading in Tonk with 11,507 votes
12:23 (IST)
Ashok Gehlot says Congress' performance testimony to people's angst against BJP
Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that the Congress is going to form government in the state and credited the win to party chief Rahul Gandhi. He said that people were fed up with the Modi government as people couldn't see the 'acche din'.
12:17 (IST)
Vasundhara Raje leading with 13,327 votes in Jhalarpatan
Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading with 13,327 votes in Jhalarpatan even as her party is losing the contest in the state.
12:05 (IST)
Congress ahead in 99 seats; BJP in 79: ECI
According to official ECI trends, Congress is leading in 99 seats, BJP leading is leading in 79 seats and BSP, CPM in 2 seats each. Meanwhile, others are ahead in 16 seats in Rajasthan.
12:02 (IST)
BJP candidate cries after trends show party as trailing
BJP leader Sona Ram was seen crying after watching the results which seem to not go in BJP's favour.
Image courtesy: Sangeeta Sharma
11:52 (IST)
Watch: Congress supporters chant Sachin Pilot's name as they celebrate in Jaipur
Some of the Congress supporters even cheered with a portrait of Sachin Pilot in Congress' Jaipur office.
Video courtesy: Saurabh Sharma
11:37 (IST)
'Gift to Rahul Gandhi', says Sachin Pilot on Congress' lead
Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that Rahul Gandhi became the party president exactly a year ago on 11 December, so this result is a gift for him. He expressed confidence on Congress forming government in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
11:29 (IST)
Sachin Pilot says Congress will get a comfortable majority in Rajasthan
Sachin Pilot said that it is due to the toil and struggle of Congress workers and the resentment against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's government, that Congress has been able to make a comeback in the state.
11:14 (IST)
Ashok Gehlot tells reporters, "Be rest assure, Congress only will form government in Rajasthan"
Talking to mediapersons, Gehlot said even though these were initial trends, he is confident that Congress will come to power in Rajasthan. Gehlot said that party president will decide on the chief ministerial candidate.
11:04 (IST)
Netas with criminal cases against them
In Rajasthan elections, 16 candidates have admitted to committing crimes against women in their nomination i.e. cases registered under Section 498(A). Meanwhile, 33 candidates (17%) of BJP, 43% of Congress (22%) and 26 (18%) out of 141 AAP candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.
Input by Madhav Sharma
10:59 (IST)
Congress begins celebration in Jaipur
Congress candidate BD Kalla is leading in Bikaner West and BJP candidate Poonam Kanwar is leading by 1,100 votes in Kolayat. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Bihari Bishnoi leading in Nokha. After Round 3, Jodhpur city Congress candidate Manisha Panwar is leading by 1,200 votes and Mukesh Goyal of BJP is leading by 770 votes in Jaipur's Kotputli in Round 3.
Image courtesy: Saurabh Sharma
10:50 (IST)
Congress ahead in 91 seats, BJP in 71; CWG gold medalist Krishna Poonia leads in Sadulpur
Congress is leading in 91 seats while BJP is ahead in 71 seats as per Election Commission's trends. Meanwhile, others are leading in 22 seats. Harish Chandra Meena, a BJP parliamentarian in Rajasthan and former top police officer, is trailing in the Deoli-Uniara seat whereas Congress Candidate and Commonwealth gold medallist Krishna Poonia is leading in the Sadulpur constituency.
10:41 (IST)
BJP office in Jaipur wears a deserted look
As the early trends show BJP trailing in Rajasthan, the party's office in Jaipur is bereft of any movement.
10:36 (IST)
Vasundhara Raje leads in Jhalrapatan, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot also ahead
Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje is leading by 8,845 votes from Jhalrapatan, Congress' Ashok Gehlot is leading by 5,112 votes from Sardarpura and Congress' Sachin Pilot is leading by 5,295 votes from Tonk.
10:33 (IST)
Rajnath Singh says BJP will perform well, these are only early trends
Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh has said that BJP will perform well as the final results are awaited.
10:30 (IST)
Congress leading in Dhod, Civil Lines; BJP ahead in Sanganer, Pokhran
Congress' Parasram Mordia is leading by 829 votes from Dhod (SC) after Round 4. Whereas Narpat Singh Rajvi of BJP is leading by 331 votes from Vidhyadhar Nagar after Round 1 and Pratap Singh Khachariyawas of Congress is leading by 5,290 votes from Civil Lines after Round 3. Ashok Lahoty of BJP is leading by 1,163 votes from Sanganer after Round 1. After 5 round counting in Pokhran, Mahant Pratappur of BJP is leading.
10:25 (IST)
Tabulation sheet for Bikaner West seat
Congress is leading in the Bikaner West seat as early trend predict majority for the grand old party.
Image courtesy: Saurabh Sharma
10:19 (IST)
Congress ahead in Sikar as well as part look to sweep Rajasthan
Congress candidate Govind Singh Dotasara from Laxmangarh in the Sikar district is ahead with 2,654 votes. Whereas, in Sirohi Congress' Bagi Sayam Lodha is leading by 1,870 votes.
Image courtesy: Saurabh Sharma
10:17 (IST)
Vasundhara Raje leads in Jhalrapatan by 6,539 votes
Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading by 6,539 votes from Jhalrapatan after Round 2. Parasram Mordia of Congress is leading by 119 votes from Dhod (SC) after Round 3. Congress' manju Devi is leading by 2,914 votes from Jayal (SC) after Round 5 and Rakesh Pareek of INC is leading by 2,284 votes from Masuda after Round 3.
10:13 (IST)
Vasundhara Raje leads in Jhalrapatan by 6,539 votes
Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading by 6,539 votes from Jhalrapatan after Round 2. Parasram Mordia of Congress is leading by 119 votes from Dhod (SC) after Round 3. Congress' manju Devi is leading by 2,914 votes from Jayal (SC) after Round 5 and Rakesh Pareek of INC is leading by 2,284 votes from Masuda after Round 3.
10:07 (IST)
Congress looking to trump BJP in Rajasthan
Prabhu lal Saini of BJP is trailing by 1,163 votes from Anta after Round 1, whereas Congress' Bhagwan Sahay Saini is leading from Chomu in Jaipur by 1,522 votes. In Bandikui, Ram Kishor Saini of BJP is leading by 1,456 votes and Congress's Saleh Mohd is leading from Pokhran by 615 votes.
Tabulation sheet courtesy: Rajendra Sharma
10:01 (IST)
Official ECI trends: Congress leading in 63 seats, BJP ahead in 45 seats
According to official ECI trends, Congress is leading in 63 seats, while BJP is ahead in 45 seats and others are leading in 15 seats in Rajasthan.
09:58 (IST)
Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot lead
Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are both leading in their constituencies Sardaropura and Tonk respectively as Congress races ahead in Rajasthan.
09:47 (IST)
Congress' Girija Vyas leads in Udaipur with 700 votes
Congress is catching up in Udaipur with party candidate Girija Vyas leading with 700 votes followed by BJP's Gulab Chand Kataria at second place.
Input by Akashi Jain
09:46 (IST)
We have a favourable situation in Rajasthan, says Digvijay Singh
Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh expressed confidence in Congress' win in the 2018 Assembly elections.
09:44 (IST)
Shri Ganganagar Assembly: First phase results
Total votes: 10,500
Congress: 4,600
BJP: 1,200
Others: 300
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
09:43 (IST)
Congress ahead in Hindoli; BJP leads in Neem Ka Thana
In Hindoli, Ashok Chandna from Congress has received 6,100 votes while Omendra Singh from BJP has received 2,200 votes. Prem Singh Bajore of BJP is leading by 1,100 votes from Neem Ka Thana constituency in Sikar district. Bajore is chairman of the Sainik Kalyan Board.
09:40 (IST)
Congress leading in Alwar, BJP ahead in Mundawar
Shakuntala Rawat of Congress is leading from the Bansur seat in Alwar with 551 votes whereas Tikaram Juli of Congress from Alwar Rural is ahead with 469 votes. BJP’s Manjeet Chaudhary from Mundawar is leading with 581 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma
09:38 (IST)
Tough fight between Hindu and Muslim contestants in Pokhran
Western Rajasthan's Pokhran assembly constituency is seeing a tough contest between a Hindu religious leader fielded by the BJP and son of Muslim 'peer' pitted against him by the Congress. The BJP candidate, Pratap Puri, is the head of the Taratara 'math'. The Congress' Shale Mohammad is the son of Muslim religious leader Gazi Fakir, who has a large number of followers both within India and across the border in Pakistan. Both Puri and Fakir hold considerable sway among their communities, making the Pokhran constituency in Jaisalmer district one of the state's most hotly contested seats.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
09:34 (IST)
Congress ahead in 25 seats, BJP in 23: ECI trends
According to the official ECI trends, Congress is leading in 25 seats and BJP is ahead in 23 seats in Rajasthan.
09:31 (IST)
We have a favourable situation in Rajasthan, says Digvijay Singh
Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh expressed confidence in Congress' win in the 2018 Assembly elections.
09:29 (IST)
BJP will form government in Chhattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan: Kailash Vijayvargiya
Reacting on the initial trends, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that he is confident of his party's win in the Hindi heartland.
09:27 (IST)
Congress races ahead in Rajasthan
Congress is leading in 15 seats while BJP is ahead on 13 seats in Rajasthan, as per the latest Election Commission trends.
09:23 (IST)
Congress workers begin celebration
Congress party workers have already started celebrating in Rajasthan outside Sachin pilot's residence.
09:16 (IST)
Congress ahead in Jaisalmer, Pokhran
Congress' Ruparam is leading in Jaisalmer and Shale Mohammad Ali of Congress is leading in Pokhran as per the initial trends from the postal ballot counting.
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
09:14 (IST)