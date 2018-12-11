Rajasthan Election Results LIVE updates: Congress near halfway mark; CM hopefuls Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot lead

Rajasthan Election Results LATEST updates: Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are both leading in their constituencies Sardaropura and Tonk respectively as Congress races ahead in Rajasthan. According to official ECI trends, Congress is leading in 63 seats, while BJP is ahead in 45 seats and others are leading in 15 seats in Rajasthan.
AICC General Secretary and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is leading from the Sardarpura seat in Jodhpur. Whereas, chief minister Vasundhara Raje is leading from Jhalrapatan, News18 reported. Congress is leading in 42 seats including Mandawa and Tonk as the party is ahead in eight seats as per early trends laying down a good start for the grand old party.
Counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly Election has begun. The exit polls conducted by various media outlets and survey agencies have predicted the Congress party's return in Rajasthan, continuing a trend in a state that has not re-elected the party in power for a second term in the last 20 years. However, BJP has expressed confidence in forming the next government, saying that exit polls have been proven wrong many times in the past.
Rajasthan Congress general secretary (organization) Mahesh Sharma on Monday evening said that, "Vasundhara goverment took oath on 13 December, 2013. We had started a countdown for that government's departure on 13 December, 2017."
After a month-long campaign, often marked by bitter personal attacks, the people of Rajasthan sealed the fates of the candidates in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on 7 December.
In the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly, the India Today-Axis My India survey predicted that the Congress was set to sweep the polls, winning between 119 and 141 seats with a vote share of 42 percent.
The survey predicted that the BJP may get 55-72 seats with a 37 percent vote share. The Republic TV-CVoter predicted that the Congress would get 81-101 seats and the BJP 83-103 seats. Another survey by The Times Now-CNX predicted that the Congress was likely to win 105 seats and the BJP 85 seats. According to the survey, the BSP may get seven seats while two may go to "Others". A survey by News24 gave the Congress a clear majority (110-120 seats) while the BJP was likely to win 70-80 seats.
Overall 72.65 percent voting was recorded in Rajasthan on 7 December. The elections were largely peaceful barring a few sporadic incidents of violence.
The voting to constitute 15th Rajasthan Assembly started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm. However, many polling stations had long queues of voters even after 5 pm, so voting continued there.
The voting was quite low at the start, but it picked up the pace gradually. In all, 41.33 percent votes were cast till 1 pm, which touched around 60 percent by 3 p.m and went up to 72.65 percent by 5 pm.
A total of 4.74 core voters were registered for the state elections held in 199 out of 200 constituencies across the state and 2,294 candidates were in the fray. The election in Ramgarh constituency of Alwar district was put off following the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh. According to re-polling was held on Monday at booth number 163 in Rajasthan’s Karanpur Assembly constituency in Ganganagar district, after reports emerged that the EVMs were not cleared of the mock poll when the actual polling began.
During the polling, Congress complained to the Election Commission (EC) about malfunctioning of around 400 VVPAT machines. The party workers also complained of slow voting and had requested the Commission to extend the voting time.
On the other hand, the BJP expressed gratitude to the voters for coming out in large numbers to cast their votes. A total of 1.44 lakh constables, head constables, and 1,500 police officials were deputed for election duties, while a total of 640 companies were monitoring at different polling centres. Strict vigilance was maintained at 11,000 booths with the help of webcasting, videography, and micro-observers.
