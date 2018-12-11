Amazon Pay
SBI
Grofers
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Assembly Election Results 2018 Live Update

Live Blog
TELANGANA (117/119)
party lead win
TRS 88 0
INC+ 17 0
OTH 12 0
MADHYA PRADESH (219/230)
party lead win
BJP 100 0
INC+ 106 0
OTH 13 0
RAJASTHAN (194/200)
party lead win
BJP 73 0
INC+ 97 0
OTH 24 0
CHHATTISGARH (88/90)
party lead win
BJP 22 0
INC 59 0
OTH 7 0
MIZORAM (37/40)
party lead win
MNF 23 0
INC 8 0
OTH 6 0

Rajasthan Election Results LIVE updates: Congress near halfway mark; CM hopefuls Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot lead

Politics FP Staff Dec 11, 2018 10:02:24 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Rajasthan Election Results LIVE updates: Congress near halfway mark; CM hopefuls Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot lead

  • 10:01 (IST)

    Official ECI trends: Congress leading in 63 seats, BJP ahead in 45 seats

    According to official ECI trends, Congress is leading in 63 seats, while BJP is ahead in 45 seats and others are leading in 15 seats in Rajasthan. 

  • 09:58 (IST)

    Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot lead

    Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are both leading in their constituencies Sardaropura and Tonk respectively as Congress races ahead in Rajasthan.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:47 (IST)

    Congress' Girija Vyas leads in Udaipur with 700 votes

    Congress is catching up in Udaipur with party candidate Girija Vyas leading with 700 votes followed by BJP's Gulab Chand Kataria at second place.

    Input by Akashi Jain

  • 09:46 (IST)

    We have a favourable situation in Rajasthan, says Digvijay Singh

    Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh expressed confidence in Congress' win in the 2018 Assembly elections. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:44 (IST)

    Shri Ganganagar Assembly: First phase results
     

    Total votes: 10,500
    Congress:  4,600
    BJP: 1,200
    Others: 300

    Input by Sangeeta Sharma

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:43 (IST)

    Congress ahead in Hindoli; BJP leads in Neem Ka Thana

    In Hindoli, Ashok Chandna from Congress has received 6,100 votes while Omendra Singh from BJP has received 2,200 votes. Prem Singh Bajore of BJP is leading by 1,100 votes from Neem Ka Thana constituency in Sikar district. Bajore is chairman of the Sainik Kalyan Board. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:40 (IST)

    Congress leading in Alwar, BJP ahead in Mundawar

    Shakuntala Rawat of Congress is leading from the Bansur seat in Alwar with 551 votes whereas Tikaram Juli of Congress from Alwar Rural is ahead with 469 votes. BJP’s Manjeet Chaudhary from Mundawar is leading with 581 votes.

    Input by Rajendra Sharma

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:38 (IST)

    Tough fight between Hindu and Muslim contestants in Pokhran


    Western Rajasthan's Pokhran assembly constituency is seeing a tough contest between a Hindu religious leader fielded by the BJP and son of Muslim 'peer' pitted against him by the Congress. The BJP candidate, Pratap Puri, is the head of the Taratara 'math'. The Congress' Shale Mohammad is the son of Muslim religious leader Gazi Fakir, who has a large number of followers both within India and across the border in Pakistan. Both Puri and Fakir hold considerable sway among their communities, making the Pokhran constituency in Jaisalmer district one of the state's most hotly contested seats.

    Input by Saurabh Sharma

  • 09:34 (IST)

    Congress ahead in 25 seats, BJP in 23: ECI trends

    According to the official ECI trends, Congress is leading in 25 seats and BJP is ahead in 23 seats in Rajasthan.

  • 09:31 (IST)

    We have a favourable situation in Rajasthan, says Digvijay Singh

    Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh expressed confidence in Congress' win in the 2018 Assembly elections. 

  • 09:29 (IST)

    BJP will form government in Chhattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan: Kailash Vijayvargiya

    Reacting on the initial trends, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that he is confident of his party's win in the Hindi heartland. 

  • 09:27 (IST)

    Congress races ahead in Rajasthan

    Congress is leading in 15 seats while BJP is ahead on 13 seats in Rajasthan, as per the latest Election Commission trends.

  • 09:23 (IST)

    Congress workers begin celebration

    Congress party workers have already started celebrating in Rajasthan outside Sachin pilot's residence.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:16 (IST)

    Congress ahead in Jaisalmer, Pokhran

    Congress' Ruparam is leading in Jaisalmer and Shale Mohammad Ali of Congress is leading in Pokhran as per the initial trends from the postal ballot counting.

    Input by Sangeeta Sharma

  • 09:14 (IST)

    35 counting centres set up in state; CCTV cameras installed in 40 centres
     
     
    Counting of votes to elect a new Assembly in Rajasthan began on Tuesday morning amid tight security. According to the Election Commission, counting is underway for 199 seats out of 200 assembly constituencies. "The counting began at the centres amid tight security arrangements," a spokesperson of the election department said.
     
     
    As many as 35 centres have been set up in the state. Except for Jaipur and Jodhpur where there are two counting centres and each district has one centre. "CCTV cameras have been installed at nearly 40 counting centres to keep a close watch on the counting process," the spokesperson said. 
     

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:12 (IST)

    Archana Sharma of Congress leading against BJP's Kalicharan Saraf in Malviya Nagar

    Archana Sharma of Congress is leading from Malviya Nagar constituency in Jaipur is leading from 722 votes over Kalicharan Saraf (state health minister).

    Input by Mahendra Saini

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:08 (IST)

    BJP's Samaram Garasia leading in Pindwara Abu

    BJP’s Samaram Garasia is leading with 1,257 votes in the first round in Pindwara Abu constituency. Garasia has reportedly got 3,840 votes and Lalaram of Congress 2,583 votes.

    Input by Sangeeta Sharma

  • 09:02 (IST)

    Congress workers ready firecrackers in Jaipur

    Early on Tuesday morning, Congress workers brought a bundle of firecrackers to celebrate outside the party office and Sachin Pilot's residence.

  • 08:59 (IST)

    Congress workers begin celebrations; chant Sachin Pilot's name for CM post

    Even though counting has just begun, Congress worker in Rajasthan have already started burning firecrackers claiming party's win in the state. Also, according to CNN-News18's ground report, the party supporters have made it clear that their choice for the chief ministerial candidate is only Sachin Pilot and not senior leader Ashok Gehlot.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:54 (IST)

    Congress leading in Kekri, Civil Lines according to initial trends

    Dr Raghu Sharma of Congress from Kekri is leading by 1,433 votes in the postal ballot round. Whereas, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas is leading from Civil Lines (Jaipur). In 2013 this seat was won by Arun Chaturvedi of BJP.

    Input by Madhav Sharma

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:53 (IST)

    Congress leading in 43 seats; Ghanshyam Tiwari ahead in Sanganer 

    According to initial trends, Congress is leading on 43 seats while BJP on 22 sets. Bharat Vahini Party's Ghanshyam Tiwari is leading from the Sanganer seat. Tiwari formed the party in this election after splitting with the BJP.

    Input by Sangeeta Sharma

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:50 (IST)

    Congress' CP Joshi leading in Nathdwara; had lost by just one vote in 2013 elections

    Congress' CP Joshi is leading in Nathdwara. He had lost by just one vote in the 2008 elections. He was the second person in the Indian election history to lose an assembly election by one vote. The first candidate to lose by a single vote was AR Krishnamurthy against R Dhruvanarayana at the Santhemarahalli constituency of Karnataka during 2004 Assembly elections.

    Input by Sandeep Meel

  • 08:45 (IST)

    Ashok Gehlot leads in Sardarpura, Vasundhara Raje ahead in Jhalrapatan

    AICC General Secretary and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is leading from the Sardarpura seat in Jodhpur. Whereas, chief minister Vasundhara Raje is leading from Jhalrapatan, News18 reported.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:42 (IST)

    Congress leading in Mandawa, Tonk

    Early trends indicate good start for Congress in Rajasthan as the party is ahead in 8 seats. Congress; Reeta Choudhary is leading from Mandawa seat while Sachin Pilot is leading in Tonk.

    Input by Madhav Sharma

  • 08:37 (IST)

    Tribals in Mewar unhappy over environment issues; Rajputs miffed with BJP for Padmavat row

    In Udaipur, the historical capital of Mewar, Congress and BJP have fielded veteran candidates in Girija Vyas and Gulab Chand Kataria. There is a Congress wave in Mewar, so Vyas has an edge. According to reports, the tribals in Mewar are unhappy with the BJP as employment under NREGA scheme has suffered. Environment issues have also left them displeased. Additionally, the Rajputs in Mewar were left disgruntled following the Padmavat row.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:32 (IST)

    Watch: EC officers reach counting centre in Alwar

    Video courtesy: Rajendra Sharma

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:23 (IST)

    Mahagathbandhan to emerge victorious?

    The results of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will decide the fate of Congress in the 'Mahagathbandhan' ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Regional parties like Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and others had distanced with Congress in these elections. However, if the Congress manages to win in these three states then there are high chances that regional parties will contest elections with the Congress against the BJP in 2019.

    Input by Saurabh Sharma

  • test_autho

    08:12 (IST)

    Rajasthan has not voted the ruling party for a second term in the last 20 yrs


    Vasundhara Raje, the incumbent Chief Minister is vying for the second term and is facing strong anti-incumbency in the state. The exit poll results, however, show a neck to neck battle between Congress and the BJP in Rajasthan.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:11 (IST)

    Caste at play in Rajathan elections

    Caste has been a reality of Rajasthan politics for a long time. But this, along with joblessness and corruption, another lament keeps cropping up every now and then. The desert state has been understood for long by political observers as an agglomeration of Jats, Meenas, Rajputs, Gujjars, minor OBCs and Brahmins – each having their strongholds. But the new face of casteism put into sharp relief by the 2018 contest is the "biradri over neta"; policy of caste groups. 

    Meenas defied community strongman and BJP's Kirori Lal Meena to vote for "their own" from Congress or BSP, and even Sainis in a limited way are toying with their caste candidates in individual seats despite the towering presence of Ashok Gehlot in Congress. Whereas, Gujjars see leadership within their reach for the first time.

    Input by Saurabh Sharma

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:01 (IST)

    Counting to begin at 8 am, arrangements done at govt colleges

    The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Arrangements are in place in government colleges where the counting will take place. As many as 2275 EVMs will be checked at Rajasthan College in Jaipur while 2361 EVMS will be checked at the Commerce College in the capital city.

    Input by: Mahendra Saini

  • Team 101 Reporters

    07:44 (IST)

    Former BJP leader Hanuman Beniwal visits temple ahead of counting of votes 

    Former BJP leader Hanuman Beniwal visited a temple on Tuesday morning ahead of counting. He first prayed at the temple in Kharnal in Jodhpur and then went to another temple. Beniwal had turned rebel for the BJP and shaken the corridors of power in the poll-bound Rajasthan when he formed the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on 29 October. If Beniwal is to be believed, his new outfit is an alternative to both the “corrupt” BJP and the Congress in the state.

    Image courtesy: Saurabh Sharma

  • 07:41 (IST)

    Re-polling was conducted in Rajasthan's Karanpur constituency
     
     
    Re-polling was held at a booth in Karanpur Assembly constituency of Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Monday. The centre witnessed 86.92 percent voter turnout during the polling which was conducted from 8 am to 5 pm, the chief election officer said in a statement. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had directed that re-polling be held at polling centre number 163 due to technical problems, Chief electoral officer Anand Kumar said.
     
     
    In 2013, re-polling was conducted at eight centres in six constituencies of the state. Alwar's Ramgarh constituency will vote later due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh.

  • 07:34 (IST)

    Congress already in celebratory mood, state office light up on eve of results

    Rajasthan Congress general secretary (organization) Mahesh Sharma said, "Vasundhara govt took oath on 13 December, 2013. We had started a countdown for that government's departure on 13 December, 2017."

  • 07:28 (IST)

     
    Rajasthan saw less voting percentage in 2018 Assembly polls as compared to 2013 elections despite star campaigners
     
     
    Rajasthan witnessed over one percent lower voter turnout in the 7 December assembly poll as compared to the previous assembly election despite marathon election rallies by star campaigners of both the BJP and the Congress. As per the Chief Election Office, voter turnout in 2018 assembly election was recorded at 74.12 percent compared to 75.23 percent in 2013 despite its efforts to create awareness among voters through various means. The department was expecting a surge in voter turnout this election considering a rise of 20 lakh new youth voters in state electoral rolls. Rajasthan Chief Election Officer (CEO) had said he had expected a better poll percentage. 
     
     
    Top campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had addressed 12 and 9 public meetings respectively in Rajasthan where assembly elections to 199 of the 200 seats were held on 7 December. Contrary to the sea of crowd in the rallies, voting percentage in the respective areas was less. Election rallies of Congress Rahul Gandhi too could not create a big impact among the people of the state. Voting percentage was recorded 1 to 2 percent less than the previous assembly election where his public meetings were held. Congress general secretary Sushil Sharma attributes lesser voting percentage to circumstances in both the elections. He said that 'Modi wave' had influenced the voters in the state in 2013, which was not seen in 2018 elections. In such circumstances, Congress will get the benefit in these polls, he claimed.

  • 07:12 (IST)

    BJP says it will win Rajasthan again; Cong waits to 'surpass' exit poll numbers
     
     
    Ahead of the counting of votes on 11 December, arch-rivals BJP and the Congress have both claimed they are forming the government in Rajasthan, a state that has seen the two national parties alternate power over the last 20 years. While the BJP claimed it would get a majority in the state, irrespective of what the exit polls predicted, the Congress said it will go past the numbers the poll of polls projected for it. 
     
     
    The BJP on Sunday held a meeting of its core committee at its headquarters here to discuss the strategies post counting process. "I am not going to comment anything on the exit polls. The results will come on 11 December. The BJP is going to form the government with majority" Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje told reporters after the meeting. However, much to her dismay, the exit polls have predicted a win for the opposition Congress in Rajasthan.
     
     
    Whereas, an upbeat Congress believes it would surpass the exit poll predictions when the election results are declared on Tuesday. "The numbers for the Congress party will be better than what any of the exit polls have predicted," Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said. "I have no doubt ... The Congress is sweeping Rajasthan," he said.

  • 07:06 (IST)

    Will BJP retain power? Exit polls remain divided
     
     
    In 2013 assembly elections, BJP had won 163 seats, Congress 21, BSP 3, NPP 4 and independents and others had secured 9 seats. And after the bypolls in the state, BJP presently holds 160 seats, Congress 25, BSP 2 and NPP 3 seats. But it would be an acid test for the incumbent government on Tuesday as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan looks to return to power for the fourth time.
     
     
    Meanwhile, according to India Today-Axis My India poll Congress+ will take home 119-141 seats and BJP 55-72, whereas according to Times Now-CNX Congress 105 and BJP 85. NewsX-Neta has predicted 112 seats for Congress and 80 for BJP. Republic-CVoter: Congress137, BJP 60 and Republic-JanKiBaat survey sees Congress getting 81-101 while BJP securing 83-103 seats.

  • 06:59 (IST)

     
    Preparations complete for counting  of votes: Chief Election Officer
     
     
    Nearly 20,000 government staff will be deployed for counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections on Tuesday. Counting will take place at 35 centres including two centres each in Jaipur and Jodhpur, Rajasthan Chief Election Officer Anand Kumar told reporters on Monday. The Chief Election Office (CEO) has completed all preparations ahead of counting of votes on Tuesday for the polls, he said. Kumar said ample security arrangements have been made at the counting centres and nearby locations, with a three-layered security in place. He said the counting process will start with postal ballots and then EVMs. Voting trends and result will be telecast at public places for the first time in the state through 350 LED screens, he added.
     

Rajasthan Election Results LATEST updates: Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are both leading in their constituencies Sardaropura and Tonk respectively as Congress races ahead in Rajasthan. According to official ECI trends, Congress is leading in 63 seats, while BJP is ahead in 45 seats and others are leading in 15 seats in Rajasthan.

 

AICC General Secretary and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is leading from the Sardarpura seat in Jodhpur. Whereas, chief minister Vasundhara Raje is leading from Jhalrapatan, News18 reported. Congress is leading in 42 seats including Mandawa and Tonk as the party is ahead in eight seats as per early trends laying down a good start for the grand old party.

Counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly Election has begun. The exit polls conducted by various media outlets and survey agencies have predicted the Congress party's return in Rajasthan, continuing a trend in a state that has not re-elected the party in power for a second term in the last 20 years. However, BJP has expressed confidence in forming the next government, saying that exit polls have been proven wrong many times in the past.

Rajasthan Congress general secretary (organization) Mahesh Sharma on Monday evening said that, "Vasundhara goverment took oath on 13 December, 2013. We had started a countdown for that government's departure on 13 December, 2017."

After a month-long campaign, often marked by bitter personal attacks, the people of Rajasthan sealed the fates of the candidates in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on 7 December.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

In the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly, the India Today-Axis My India survey predicted that the Congress was set to sweep the polls, winning between 119 and 141 seats with a vote share of 42 percent.

The survey predicted that the BJP may get 55-72 seats with a 37 percent vote share. The Republic TV-CVoter predicted that the Congress would get 81-101 seats and the BJP 83-103 seats. Another survey by The Times Now-CNX predicted that the Congress was likely to win 105 seats and the BJP 85 seats. According to the survey, the BSP may get seven seats while two may go to "Others". A survey by News24 gave the Congress a clear majority (110-120 seats) while the BJP was likely to win 70-80 seats.

Overall 72.65 percent voting was recorded in Rajasthan on 7 December. The elections were largely peaceful barring a few sporadic incidents of violence.

The voting to constitute 15th Rajasthan Assembly started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm. However, many polling stations had long queues of voters even after 5 pm, so voting continued there.

The voting was quite low at the start, but it picked up the pace gradually. In all, 41.33 percent votes were cast till 1 pm, which touched around 60 percent by 3 p.m and went up to 72.65 percent by 5 pm.

A total of 4.74 core voters were registered for the state elections held in 199 out of 200 constituencies across the state and 2,294 candidates were in the fray. The election in Ramgarh constituency of Alwar district was put off following the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh. According to re-polling was held on Monday at booth number 163 in Rajasthan’s Karanpur Assembly constituency in Ganganagar district, after reports emerged that the EVMs were not cleared of the mock poll when the actual polling began.

During the polling, Congress complained to the Election Commission (EC) about malfunctioning of around 400 VVPAT machines. The party workers also complained of slow voting and had requested the Commission to extend the voting time.

On the other hand, the BJP expressed gratitude to the voters for coming out in large numbers to cast their votes.  A total of 1.44 lakh constables, head constables, and 1,500 police officials were deputed for election duties, while a total of 640 companies were monitoring at different polling centres. Strict vigilance was maintained at 11,000 booths with the help of webcasting, videography, and micro-observers.

Follow all the latest updates from the Telangana Elections here

Follow all the latest updates from the Mizoram Elections here

Follow all the latest updates from the Chhattisgarh Elections here

Follow all the latest updates from the Madhya Pradesh Elections here

Follow all the latest updates from the Rajasthan Elections here

Follow Firstpost's coverage of the 2018 Vidhan Sabha Elections here


Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018 10:02 AM

Also See



fp-mobile





Top Stories




Cricket Scores