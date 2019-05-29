Rajasthan Congress passes resolution saying party should not accept Rahul Gandhi's resignation over Lok Sabha debacle

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Congress executive committee on Wednesday passed a resolution, saying the party should not accept the resignation of its president Rahul Gandhi over the Lok Sabha debacle.

"The Pradesh Congress executive committee accepts all those challenges, failures and shortcomings which led to this mandate, "AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande told reporters.

He said all the members of the executive committee also authorised the Congress president to carry out a "radical organisational changes". "The Congress has lost the elections but our courage, spirit of struggle and commitment towards our principles is stronger than before," he said.

The executive committee endorsed the resolution passed on the same lines by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in New Delhi on 25 May. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress president Sachin Pilot were present at the meeting held at the party headquarters in Jaipur.

It was the first meeting of the party after it faced defeat on all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi also said all members of the executive committee expressed faith in the leadership of Rahul and endorsed the CWC resolution.