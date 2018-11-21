Rajasthan Assembly polls: Amit Shah to address youth event in Jaipur, participate in road show in Bikaner today

Jaipur/Bikaner: BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Rajasthan on Wednesday, a spokesperson said. Shah will be addressing youths at an event in the state capital and would take part in a road show in Bikaner.

The party chief will address youths at a private school in Jaipur in 'Yuva ki baat, Amit Shah ke saath' programme. He will answer questions on national and international issues during the two-hour event, the party spokesperson said.

The party will be using social media for allowing people to ask questions from six different locations, he added.

Later, Shah will take part in a road show in Bikaner in support of BJP nominees Siddhi Kumari and Gopal Joshi from Bikaner East and West respectively.

Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Lal Panchariya said the roadshow will start from MM Ground and culminate at Junagarh covering various areas.