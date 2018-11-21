You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Rajasthan Assembly polls: Amit Shah to address youth event in Jaipur, participate in road show in Bikaner today

Politics Press Trust of India Nov 21, 2018 13:05:58 IST

Jaipur/Bikaner: BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Rajasthan on Wednesday, a spokesperson said. Shah will be addressing youths at an event in the state capital and would take part in a road show in Bikaner.

File image of BJP president Amit Shah. PTI

File image of BJP president Amit Shah. PTI

The party chief will address youths at a private school in Jaipur in 'Yuva ki baat, Amit Shah ke saath' programme. He will answer questions on national and international issues during the two-hour event, the party spokesperson said.

The party will be using social media for allowing people to ask questions from six different locations, he added.

Later, Shah will take part in a road show in Bikaner in support of BJP nominees Siddhi Kumari and Gopal Joshi from Bikaner East and West respectively.

Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Lal Panchariya said the roadshow will start from MM Ground and culminate at Junagarh covering various areas.


Updated Date: Nov 21, 2018 13:05 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores