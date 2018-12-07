Rajasthan assembly elections LIVE updates: Polls in Alwar's Ramgarh postponed due to death of BSP candidate Laxman Singh

Rajasthan Assembly election LIVE updates: After a high-decibel campaigning, Rajasthan is all set to elect a new state Assembly, voting which will take place on Friday. As many as 2,274 candidates including 187 women are in the fray for 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies in the state.
According to election officials, polling will take place from 8 am to 5 pm on 7 December in 199 constituencies. The election in Alwar district's Ramgarh constituency has been postponed due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh.
According to the State Election Commission, there are 4,77,89,815 voters in the state among whom, 2,28,28,018 are female and 2,49,61,560 male voters. There are 1,16,944 service voters whereas 15 NRI electors and 222 third gender electors in the state.
Counting will take place on 11 December for Rajasthan and four other states Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, taking part in this round of Assembly elections.
Elaborate security arrangements have also been made to ensure free and fair polls in the 51,965 polling stations in the state. According to sources, at least 650 companies have been called from outside. Additionally, 134 CRPF companies, 110 BSF companies, 103 CISF companies, 42 ITBP companies, 41 SSB companies and 45 companies of the RPF have been employed to maintain decorum during polling.
Campaigning in the high-stakes 7 December Assembly elections, dubbed as the semi-final before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, ended in Rajasthan on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi making a concerted attempt on the last day to win the contest for their parties.
The contest is largely bipolar between the BJP and Congress for the 200-member Rajasthan assembly. Campaigning in both the states has been bitter with personalised attacks by leaders of various parties.
In Rajasthan, the BJP is fighting anti-incumbency to retain power though no party has been repeated after one term in the last 20 years. With the poll surveys predicting that Congress was ahead, the BJP has made persistent efforts over the last few days to shore up its prospects with Modi, the main vote getter for the BJP, addressing around 12 rallies.
On Wednesday, he made a strong attack on Congress over the issue of corruption in the wake of extradition of Christian Michel, a middleman in the controversial AgustaWestland chopper deal, stating that the British national, who has taken UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's name, will spill the beans on the deal during the UPA government's tenure.
Shah has also been holding road shows and addressing press conferences in Rajasthan. The BJP had won 163 seats in Rajasthan in 2013 elections while Congress bagged 21.
On the other side, Rahul Gandhi has been on a relentless campaign in both Rajasthan and Telangana. The party has not projected a chief ministerial candidate in both the states.
Updated Date: Dec 07, 2018 08:08 AM
Highlights
'Come celebrate democracy, come vote', says Vasundhara Raje
Rajasthan's incumbent chief minister Vasundhara Raje took to Twitter to encourage citizens to vote. "Every citizen of the state is a key pillar of democracy, and the Constitution has given you the right to vote to choose your government. Therefore, your moral duty is to exercise franchise and motivate others to do the same. Come celebrate democracy, come vote," she tweeted.
PM urges polling in large numbers in Rajasthan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to Twitter to encourage voters to turn out in large numbers.
"Today is the day of voting in Rajasthan. I urge all the voters in the state to participate in the General Assembly elections with full enthusiasm and vote in large numbers," he said.
Visuals: Mock drill at Nayabaans polling booth in Alwar
Input from Rajendra Singh
Sharad Yadav body-shames Vasundhara Raje at election rally
Senior politician Sharad Yadav on Thursday sparked controversy when he said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje should take rest as she has gained weight.
"Give rest to Vasundhara. She looks too tired and has gained too much weight. Earlier she was slim. She is our Madhya Pradesh's daughter (Vasundhara ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hain, bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi. Humare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai)," he said at an election rally in Alwar.
Later while clarifying his remarks, Yadav said that it was a mere 'joke' and his intentions were not to hurt the Bharatiya Janata Party leader. "It was a joke...It was in no manner a derogatory remark. When I met her then also I told her that she is gaining weight," he said.
Polls to decide Vasundhara Raje's fate
Today's polling will seal incumbent chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia's fate. She is contesting the elections from Jhalrapatan constituency from Jhalawar district, same as she did in the 2003, 2008 and 2013 elections.
Anti-incumbency has been on the rise in Rajasthan, with many suggesting a loss for the ruling BJP, citing failure to address the farmers’ grievances and unemployment.
“There is anti-incumbency against the Vasundhara Raje government. All sections of the society, including farmers, youngsters, Brahmins, Rajputs, SCs, and Muslims are unhappy with the government for not delivering on promises,” Congress leader Rajendra Chaudhary had said.
Visuals: Mock polling at Jodhpur's Sardarpura constituency
Visuals: Pink polling booth in Jhalawar
Visuals: Jodhpur prepares for polling