Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE updates: Voters complain of EVM malfunction, create chaos at polling booths in Jalore's Ahor constituency

Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot cast his vote at booth number 106 in Jodhpur's Vardmam school Mahamandir. Gehlot is contesting the polls from Jodhpur's Sardarpura constituency.
He has previously served as chief minister from 1998 to 2003, and again from 2008 to 2013.
Farmers issues are most prominent in the state — including loan waivers, crop prices, and cow vigilantism — particularly in the arid Shekhawati region.
Much like neighbouring Gujarat, farmers' issues may also play a major role in the voting preferences of the rural regions. If agrarian discontent translates to anger against the ruling party, it will hamper the BJP's chances of winning. After farmers launched a protest in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, the agitation spread to Rajasthan as farmers sought, among other things, higher minimum support price and loan waivers.
Though the state government in September announced a Rs 60,000 crore farm loan waiver, which may douse some of the anger against the ruling BJP, the agrarian crisis in the state continues.
Voting in Kishangarhbas' Hanspur Kala only began at 9:40 am, when it was supposed to begin at 8 am. Faulty EVMs were reported in the polling booth and were subsequently replaced. However, the new ones stopped working as well.
A voter turnout of 6.11 percent was recorded across Rajasthan by 9 am, the Election Commission announced. Polling began at 8 am, and will conclude at 5 pm.
CNN News18 quoted state Congress chief Sachin Pilot as saying that people have been dissatisfied with the state government for five years. "The issue is about the development of Rajasthan," he said.
Pilot also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring Rajasthan. "Where was the honourable prime minister for five years?" he asked, adding that "no senior BJP leader came to Rajasthan when there were floods, droughts or suicides."
Incumbent chief minister Vasundhara Raje cast her vote in Jhalawar district's Jhalrapatan, from where she is contesting the polls.
Speaking to media, she also responded to Sharad Yadav's comment calling her "fat" and said: "I am absolutely shocked that a politician with so much experience, who has been so close to our family, would use such language. You will never hear a BJP leader using such language."
"I am insulted," she said about his comment.
After a high-decibel campaigning, Rajasthan is all set to elect a new state Assembly, voting which will take place on Friday. As many as 2,274 candidates including 187 women are in the fray for 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies in the state.
According to election officials, polling will take place from 8 am to 5 pm on 7 December in 199 constituencies. The election in Alwar district's Ramgarh constituency has been postponed due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh.
According to the State Election Commission, there are 4,77,89,815 voters in the state among whom, 2,28,28,018 are female and 2,49,61,560 male voters. There are 1,16,944 service voters whereas 15 NRI electors and 222 third gender electors in the state.
Counting will take place on 11 December for Rajasthan and four other states Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, taking part in this round of Assembly elections.
Elaborate security arrangements have also been made to ensure free and fair polls in the 51,965 polling stations in the state. According to sources, at least 650 companies have been called from outside. Additionally, 134 CRPF companies, 110 BSF companies, 103 CISF companies, 42 ITBP companies, 41 SSB companies and 45 companies of the RPF have been employed to maintain decorum during polling.
Campaigning in the high-stakes 7 December Assembly elections, dubbed as the semi-final before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, ended in Rajasthan on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi making a concerted attempt on the last day to win the contest for their parties.
The contest is largely bipolar between the BJP and Congress for the 200-member Rajasthan assembly. Campaigning in both the states has been bitter with personalised attacks by leaders of various parties.
In Rajasthan, the BJP is fighting anti-incumbency to retain power though no party has been repeated after one term in the last 20 years. With the poll surveys predicting that Congress was ahead, the BJP has made persistent efforts over the last few days to shore up its prospects with Modi, the main vote getter for the BJP, addressing around 12 rallies.
On Wednesday, he made a strong attack on Congress over the issue of corruption in the wake of extradition of Christian Michel, a middleman in the controversial AgustaWestland chopper deal, stating that the British national, who has taken UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's name, will spill the beans on the deal during the UPA government's tenure.
Shah has also been holding road shows and addressing press conferences in Rajasthan. The BJP had won 163 seats in Rajasthan in 2013 elections while Congress bagged 21.
On the other side, Rahul Gandhi has been on a relentless campaign in both Rajasthan and Telangana. The party has not projected a chief ministerial candidate in both the states.
Updated Date: Dec 07, 2018 11:20 AM
Muslim votebank can impact polls in Tonk
Muslims constitute 9.07 percent of the population, and hold particular power to alter the vote share in Tonk. It has been suggested that to appease the Muslims in Tonk, the BJP has fielded its only Muslim candidate Yoonus Khan.
Khan, who is the state transport minister, has been fielded from Tonk constituency, where state Congress president Sachin Pilot is contesting. He replaced the sitting MLA Ajit Singh Mehta, who figured in an earlier list.
Meanwhile, Congress has given tickets to 15 Muslim candidates.
11:16 (IST)
Rajasthan sees 187 women candidates, highest in state's history
A total of 187 women candidates, including 50 from the BJP and the Congress, will be contesting the Rajasthan assembly elections, the highest number in the last 10 years.
However, an analysis of the final list of candidates shows that the state failed to nominate even a single woman candidate in at least 83 Assembly constituencies. The ratio of women candidates to total candidates since the first Rajasthan Assembly election in 1952, the number of women candidates contesting the election has been increasing, though marginally (it was seven percent in 2008 and 7.9 percent in 2013 and 8.3 percent in 2016).
At this rate, it would take another 90 years to reach 20 percent and 315 years to reach a stage where the number of women candidates is equal to that of men.
11:05 (IST)
11:01 (IST)
10:54 (IST)
10:49 (IST)
10:43 (IST)
Visuals: Faulty EVMs reported across state, election officials working to solve issue
10:41 (IST)
Visuals: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat casts vote with his family
Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Jodhpur MP, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat showed off his inked finger after casting his vote for the Rajasthan Assembly polls. His family accompanied him.
10:37 (IST)
10:30 (IST)
10:18 (IST)
10:11 (IST)
10:08 (IST)
Visuals: Polling made accessible in Barmer
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
10:00 (IST)
Visuals: Election commissioner Anand Kumar and Jaipur collector Siddhartha Mahajan vote
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
09:57 (IST)
09:54 (IST)
Watch: Voters complain about unemployment, pollution, and corruption
A female voter in Udaipur said that inefficient roads, corruption pertaining to garbage disposal and other problems continue to plague the city. She hopes that the new government works to take charge and alleviate the problems of the people.
Input by Shubham
09:49 (IST)
09:42 (IST)
Visuals: 90-year-old man casts vote in Sardarpura
09:40 (IST)
09:38 (IST)
Visuals: Gulab Chand Kataria casts vote in Udaipur
09:31 (IST)
09:23 (IST)
Visuals: 90-year-old casts vote in Sardarpura
09:21 (IST)
Visuals: Vasundhara Raje casts vote in Jhalrapatan
Input by Rajendra Sharma
09:20 (IST)
09:07 (IST)
Visuals: Sachin Pilot casts vote in Jalupura, Jaipur
State Congress chief Sachin Pilot cast his vote in Jaipur district's Jalupura constituency, said that the Rajasthani people's blessings are with the Opposition party.
09:03 (IST)
Voters expect clean water, food, employment from next govt
Bibi, a 50-year-old voting from Vijay Singh Pathik Nagar in Udiapur, said that the area has not been recieving any food grains. There is no money and no development in her area of the state, and she is voting on the issue of development.
Sarva, 25 says that they are expecting clean water, food, and employment from the next government.
Input by Subham Ameta
08:50 (IST)
08:35 (IST)
'Voting not just your right, it is your moral duty': Ashok Gehlot
Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Twitter encouraged party workers and citizens alike to cast their votes. "Voting is not just your right, it is your ethical duty," he tweeted.
Gehlot is contesting from Sardarpura constituency.
08:23 (IST)
Visuals: State home minister Gulab Chand Kataria offers prayers at Shiv temple in Udaipur before casting vote
The incumbent Home Minister of Rajasthan, Gulab Chand Kataria, is contesting the Vidhan Sabha polls from Udaipur, same as he has done the last three elections. Kataria has been fielded against Congress’ Girija Vyas, who defeated him in the 1985 polls by 512 votes.
08:18 (IST)
Visuals: Women voters wait to cast vote at polling booth in Karauli.
Input by Arun Jindal
08:16 (IST)
'May not be alive to cast vote next time': 80-year-old Gauri Bai casts vote in Udaipur
80-year-old Gauri Bai says that she voted at Gyan Mandir, sector 4 polling booth in Udaipur last time, but this time her booth has been changed. Gauri, a resident of Alwar, says that she did not want to go to the new polling booth and cast her vote.
She ultimately decided to vote, thinking she may or may not be alive to do so in the next Assembly elections.
Input by Subham Ameta
08:08 (IST)
PM urges polling in large numbers in Rajasthan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to Twitter to encourage voters to turn out in large numbers.
"Today is the day of voting in Rajasthan. I urge all the voters in the state to participate in the General Assembly elections with full enthusiasm and vote in large numbers," he said.
08:02 (IST)
Visuals: Mock drill at Nayabaans polling booth in Alwar
Input from Rajendra Singh
07:55 (IST)
Sharad Yadav body-shames Vasundhara Raje at election rally
Senior politician Sharad Yadav on Thursday sparked controversy when he said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje should take rest as she has gained weight.
"Give rest to Vasundhara. She looks too tired and has gained too much weight. Earlier she was slim. She is our Madhya Pradesh's daughter (Vasundhara ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hain, bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi. Humare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai)," he said at an election rally in Alwar.
Later while clarifying his remarks, Yadav said that it was a mere 'joke' and his intentions were not to hurt the Bharatiya Janata Party leader. "It was a joke...It was in no manner a derogatory remark. When I met her then also I told her that she is gaining weight," he said.
07:49 (IST)
07:42 (IST)
Polls to decide Vasundhara Raje's fate
Today's polling will seal incumbent chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia's fate. She is contesting the elections from Jhalrapatan constituency from Jhalawar district, same as she did in the 2003, 2008 and 2013 elections.
Anti-incumbency has been on the rise in Rajasthan, with many suggesting a loss for the ruling BJP, citing failure to address the farmers’ grievances and unemployment.
“There is anti-incumbency against the Vasundhara Raje government. All sections of the society, including farmers, youngsters, Brahmins, Rajputs, SCs, and Muslims are unhappy with the government for not delivering on promises,” Congress leader Rajendra Chaudhary had said.
07:39 (IST)
07:36 (IST)
Visuals: Mock polling at Jodhpur's Sardarpura constituency
07:29 (IST)
07:24 (IST)
07:19 (IST)
Visuals: Pink polling booth in Jhalawar
07:14 (IST)
07:09 (IST)
Visuals: Jodhpur prepares for polling