Assembly Election 2018 Live Results

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2018 LIVE updates: Buoyant with exit poll predictions, Congress hopes for the fall of Vasundhara Raje govt

Politics FP Staff Dec 11, 2018 08:12:59 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
  • test_autho

    08:12 (IST)

    Rajasthan has not voted the ruling party for a second term in the last 20 yrs


    Vasundhara Raje, the incumbent Chief Minister is vying for the second term and is facing strong anti-incumbency in the state. The exit poll results, however, show a neck to neck battle between Congress and the BJP in Rajasthan.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:11 (IST)

    Caste at play in Rajathan elections

    Caste has been a reality of Rajasthan politics for a long time. But this, along with joblessness and corruption, another lament keeps cropping up every now and then. The desert state has been understood for long by political observers as an agglomeration of Jats, Meenas, Rajputs, Gujjars, minor OBCs and Brahmins – each having their strongholds. But the new face of casteism put into sharp relief by the 2018 contest is the "biradri over neta"; policy of caste groups. 

    Meenas defied community strongman and BJP's Kirori Lal Meena to vote for "their own" from Congress or BSP, and even Sainis in a limited way are toying with their caste candidates in individual seats despite the towering presence of Ashok Gehlot in Congress. Whereas, Gujjars see leadership within their reach for the first time.

    Input by Saurabh Sharma

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:01 (IST)

    Counting to begin at 8 am, arrangements done at govt colleges

    The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Arrangements are in place in government colleges where the counting will take place. As many as 2275 EVMs will be checked at Rajasthan College in Jaipur while 2361 EVMS will be checked at the Commerce College in the capital city.

    Input by: Mahendra Saini

  • Team 101 Reporters

    07:44 (IST)

    Former BJP leader Hanuman Beniwal visits temple ahead of counting of votes 

    Former BJP leader Hanuman Beniwal visited a temple on Tuesday morning ahead of counting. He first prayed at the temple in Kharnal in Jodhpur and then went to another temple. Beniwal had turned rebel for the BJP and shaken the corridors of power in the poll-bound Rajasthan when he formed the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on 29 October. If Beniwal is to be believed, his new outfit is an alternative to both the “corrupt” BJP and the Congress in the state.

    Image courtesy: Saurabh Sharma

  • 07:41 (IST)

    Re-polling was conducted in Rajasthan's Karanpur constituency
     
     
    Re-polling was held at a booth in Karanpur Assembly constituency of Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Monday. The centre witnessed 86.92 percent voter turnout during the polling which was conducted from 8 am to 5 pm, the chief election officer said in a statement. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had directed that re-polling be held at polling centre number 163 due to technical problems, Chief electoral officer Anand Kumar said.
     
     
    In 2013, re-polling was conducted at eight centres in six constituencies of the state. Alwar's Ramgarh constituency will vote later due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh.

  • 07:34 (IST)

    Congress already in celebratory mood, state office light up on eve of results

    Rajasthan Congress general secretary (organization) Mahesh Sharma said, "Vasundhara govt took oath on 13 December, 2013. We had started a countdown for that government's departure on 13 December, 2017."

  • 07:28 (IST)

     
    Rajasthan saw less voting percentage in 2018 Assembly polls as compared to 2013 elections despite star campaigners
     
     
    Rajasthan witnessed over one percent lower voter turnout in the 7 December assembly poll as compared to the previous assembly election despite marathon election rallies by star campaigners of both the BJP and the Congress. As per the Chief Election Office, voter turnout in 2018 assembly election was recorded at 74.12 percent compared to 75.23 percent in 2013 despite its efforts to create awareness among voters through various means. The department was expecting a surge in voter turnout this election considering a rise of 20 lakh new youth voters in state electoral rolls. Rajasthan Chief Election Officer (CEO) had said he had expected a better poll percentage. 
     
     
    Top campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had addressed 12 and 9 public meetings respectively in Rajasthan where assembly elections to 199 of the 200 seats were held on 7 December. Contrary to the sea of crowd in the rallies, voting percentage in the respective areas was less. Election rallies of Congress Rahul Gandhi too could not create a big impact among the people of the state. Voting percentage was recorded 1 to 2 percent less than the previous assembly election where his public meetings were held. Congress general secretary Sushil Sharma attributes lesser voting percentage to circumstances in both the elections. He said that 'Modi wave' had influenced the voters in the state in 2013, which was not seen in 2018 elections. In such circumstances, Congress will get the benefit in these polls, he claimed.

  • 07:12 (IST)

    BJP says it will win Rajasthan again; Cong waits to 'surpass' exit poll numbers
     
     
    Ahead of the counting of votes on 11 December, arch-rivals BJP and the Congress have both claimed they are forming the government in Rajasthan, a state that has seen the two national parties alternate power over the last 20 years. While the BJP claimed it would get a majority in the state, irrespective of what the exit polls predicted, the Congress said it will go past the numbers the poll of polls projected for it. 
     
     
    The BJP on Sunday held a meeting of its core committee at its headquarters here to discuss the strategies post counting process. "I am not going to comment anything on the exit polls. The results will come on 11 December. The BJP is going to form the government with majority" Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje told reporters after the meeting. However, much to her dismay, the exit polls have predicted a win for the opposition Congress in Rajasthan.
     
     
    Whereas, an upbeat Congress believes it would surpass the exit poll predictions when the election results are declared on Tuesday. "The numbers for the Congress party will be better than what any of the exit polls have predicted," Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said. "I have no doubt ... The Congress is sweeping Rajasthan," he said.

  • 07:06 (IST)

    Will BJP retain power? Exit polls remain divided
     
     
    In 2013 assembly elections, BJP had won 163 seats, Congress 21, BSP 3, NPP 4 and independents and others had secured 9 seats. And after the bypolls in the state, BJP presently holds 160 seats, Congress 25, BSP 2 and NPP 3 seats. But it would be an acid test for the incumbent government on Tuesday as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan looks to return to power for the fourth time.
     
     
    Meanwhile, according to India Today-Axis My India poll Congress+ will take home 119-141 seats and BJP 55-72, whereas according to Times Now-CNX Congress 105 and BJP 85. NewsX-Neta has predicted 112 seats for Congress and 80 for BJP. Republic-CVoter: Congress137, BJP 60 and Republic-JanKiBaat survey sees Congress getting 81-101 while BJP securing 83-103 seats.

  • 06:59 (IST)

     
    Preparations complete for counting  of votes: Chief Election Officer
     
     
    Nearly 20,000 government staff will be deployed for counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections on Tuesday. Counting will take place at 35 centres including two centres each in Jaipur and Jodhpur, Rajasthan Chief Election Officer Anand Kumar told reporters on Monday. The Chief Election Office (CEO) has completed all preparations ahead of counting of votes on Tuesday for the polls, he said. Kumar said ample security arrangements have been made at the counting centres and nearby locations, with a three-layered security in place. He said the counting process will start with postal ballots and then EVMs. Voting trends and result will be telecast at public places for the first time in the state through 350 LED screens, he added.
     

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2018 LATEST updates: Rajasthan Congress general secretary (organization) Mahesh Sharma on Monday evening said that, "Vasundhara goverment took oath on 13 December, 2013. We had started a countdown for that government's departure on 13 December, 2017."

Counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly Election has begun. The exit polls conducted by various media outlets and survey agencies have predicted the Congress party's return in Rajasthan, continuing a trend in a state that has not re-elected the party in power for a second term in the last 20 years. However, BJP has expressed confidence in forming the next government, saying that exit polls have been proven wrong many times in the past.

After a month-long campaign, often marked by bitter personal attacks, the people of Rajasthan sealed the fates of the candidates in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on 7 December.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

In the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly, the India Today-Axis My India survey predicted that the Congress was set to sweep the polls, winning between 119 and 141 seats with a vote share of 42 percent.

The survey predicted that the BJP may get 55-72 seats with a 37 percent vote share. The Republic TV-CVoter predicted that the Congress would get 81-101 seats and the BJP 83-103 seats. Another survey by The Times Now-CNX predicted that the Congress was likely to win 105 seats and the BJP 85 seats. According to the survey, the BSP may get seven seats while two may go to "Others". A survey by News24 gave the Congress a clear majority (110-120 seats) while the BJP was likely to win 70-80 seats.

Overall 72.65 percent voting was recorded in Rajasthan on 7 December. The elections were largely peaceful barring a few sporadic incidents of violence.

The voting to constitute 15th Rajasthan Assembly started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm. However, many polling stations had long queues of voters even after 5 pm, so voting continued there.

The voting was quite low at the start, but it picked up the pace gradually. In all, 41.33 percent votes were cast till 1 pm, which touched around 60 percent by 3 p.m and went up to 72.65 percent by 5 pm.

A total of 4.74 core voters were registered for the state elections held in 199 out of 200 constituencies across the state and 2,294 candidates were in the fray. The election in Ramgarh constituency of Alwar district was put off following the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh. According to re-polling was held on Monday at booth number 163 in Rajasthan’s Karanpur Assembly constituency in Ganganagar district, after reports emerged that the EVMs were not cleared of the mock poll when the actual polling began.

During the polling, Congress complained to the Election Commission (EC) about malfunctioning of around 400 VVPAT machines. The party workers also complained of slow voting and had requested the Commission to extend the voting time.

On the other hand, the BJP expressed gratitude to the voters for coming out in large numbers to cast their votes.  A total of 1.44 lakh constables, head constables, and 1,500 police officials were deputed for election duties, while a total of 640 companies were monitoring at different polling centres. Strict vigilance was maintained at 11,000 booths with the help of webcasting, videography, and micro-observers.

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018 08:12 AM

