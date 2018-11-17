Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: Vasundhara Raje files nomination papers from Jhalrapatan constituency

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje filed nomination papers from Jhalrapatan constituency on Saturday for the upcoming Assembly elections, officials said.

According to the election department, 673 candidates filed 854 nomination papers on Saturday. With this, as many as 1,228 candidates have so far filed 1,630 sets of nomination papers, it said.

The last date of filing nomination papers is November 19 and the state will go to the polls on 7 December.