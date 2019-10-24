Rajapur Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Rajapur Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There are no reserved seats under any category in the Ratnagiri district.

Constituency Name—Rajapur

Constituency Number—267

District Name—Ratnagiri

Total Electors—237715

Female Electors—126278

Male Electors—111437

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—The incumbent MLA and Shiv Sena candidate Salvi Rajan Prabhakar has consecutively won elections since 2009.

In 2014, Salvi Rajan Prabhakar won with 76,266 votes against Congress candidate Desai Rajendra Alias Rajan Yashwant's 37,204 votes for the seat.

In 2009 the sitting MLA won with 72,574 votes against Rajan Salvi's 48,433 votes.

In 2004, Kadam Ganpat Doulat of Shiv Sena won with 52,231 votes against Congress candidate Harish Sitaram Rogye's 35,952 votes.

In 2019, Rajan Prabhakar Salvi will defend his seat against Avinash Shantaram Lad of Congress, Avinash Dhondu Soundalkar of MNS and Mahendra Dharma Pawar of BSP among other opponents.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .