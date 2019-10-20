Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Kolhapur South profile: BJP's Amal Mahadik looks to retain against Congress' Ruturaj Sanjay Patil

Kolhapur South Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Kolhapur district — Hatkanangle.

Constituency Name—Kolhapur South

Constituency Number—274

District Name—Kolhapur

Total Electors—324357

Female Electors—157519

Male Electors—166831

Third Gender—7

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014, BJP candidate Amal Mahadik of BJP won with 1,05,489 votes against Congress Patil Satej Urf Bunty D who received 96,961 votes.

In 2009, Patil Satej Urf Bunty D won the election by securing 86,949 votes against an independent candidate named Dhananjay Mahadik who secured 81,182 votes.

In 2019, the contestants for the election in Kolhapur South are Amal Mahadik of BJP, Ruturaj Sanjay Patil of Congress, Sachin Appaso Kamble of BSP among others.

