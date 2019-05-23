Co-presented by


Rajampet Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:15:05 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IUML Khader Valli Shaik 0 Votes 0% Votes
JSP Syed Mukram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Naresh Kumar Poojala 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pasupuleti Venkataramana Royal 0 Votes 0% Votes
NVP Karimulla Khan Pattan 0 Votes 0% Votes
RKSP Asadi Venkatadri 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC M. Shajahan Basha (Jaha) 0 Votes 0% Votes
TDP D.A. Sathya Prabha 0 Votes 0% Votes
YSRCP P.V. Midhun Reddy 0 Votes 0% Votes

Rajampet Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 41

Total electors: 1,487,791 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 582836

Male electors: 570991

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kodur (SC), Rayachoti, Rajampet, Pileru, Punganur, Thamballapalle, Madanapalle

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, TDP leader Gunipati Ramaiah won with a 48.76 percent majority. Congress’ Sai Prathap Annayyagiri held the position for two consecutive terms after that. In 2014, Sai was a distant third runner up and YSRC’s PV Midhun Reddy won the election.

Demographics: Located next to the temple town of Tirupati, the Rajampet constituency falls in the Rayalaseema region. The region is, however, inflicted with Maoists. In the 2014 elections, the TDP had given Rajampet seat to BJP as part of its alliance plan.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:15:05 IST

