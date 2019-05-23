Co-presented by


Rajahmundry Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

May 23, 2019

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
APOI Geddam David Nelson Babu 0 Votes 0% Votes
JSP Akula Satyanarayana 0 Votes 0% Votes
JNJP Bandaru Rajeswara Rao 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPC(S) Meda Srinivas 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI Sangisetti Srinivasa Rao 0 Votes 0% Votes
YSRCP Margani Bharat 0 Votes 0% Votes
TDP Maganti Roopa 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kuruvella Bhanuchandar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kollapu Venu 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Paravasthu Satya Gopinath Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Nalluri Vijaya Srinivasa Rao 0 Votes 0% Votes
Rajahmundry Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 1,421,276 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 574,132

Male electors: 575,432

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Nidadavole, Anaparthy, Rajanagaram, Rajahmundry Rural, Kovvur (SC), Rajahmundry City, Gopalapuram (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 BJP’s SBPBK Satyanarayana Rao was elected MP but in 2004 Congress candidate Aruna Kumar Vundavalli emerged victorious. Vundavalli continued to hold sway in 2009 elections. In 2014, TDP’s Murali Mohan won the election.

Demographics: BJP is trying to regain the confidence of voters with party heavyweight Amit Shah holding rally in the constituency in February. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, too, visited the constituency in February. Meanwhile, Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan will celebrate the party’s fifth anniversary by holding a massive public meeting in this constituency.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:12:53 IST

