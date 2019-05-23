Rajahmundry Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Rajahmundry Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 1,421,276 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 574,132

Male electors: 575,432

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Nidadavole, Anaparthy, Rajanagaram, Rajahmundry Rural, Kovvur (SC), Rajahmundry City, Gopalapuram (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 BJP’s SBPBK Satyanarayana Rao was elected MP but in 2004 Congress candidate Aruna Kumar Vundavalli emerged victorious. Vundavalli continued to hold sway in 2009 elections. In 2014, TDP’s Murali Mohan won the election.

Demographics: BJP is trying to regain the confidence of voters with party heavyweight Amit Shah holding rally in the constituency in February. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, too, visited the constituency in February. Meanwhile, Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan will celebrate the party’s fifth anniversary by holding a massive public meeting in this constituency.

