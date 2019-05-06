Raj Thackeray says country won't forgive Narendra Modi for 'Corrupt No 1' remark against Rajiv Gandhi

Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday condemned Prime minister Narendra Modi's statement against late Rajiv Gandhi, saying the country will not pardon him for the remarks. During an election rally, Modi said Rajiv Gandhi was termed as "Mr Clean by his courtiers but died as corrupt number one".

In a tweet, Thackeray said, "Hatred, endless lying and absolutely no qualms in transgressing the decorum of public life are the three characteristics that mark the term of Narendra Modi." "This stands intensified with his latest statements against the late Rajiv Gandhi and the nation will definitely not pardon it," he said.

The MNS chief had addressed a number of rallies across Maharashtra in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in the state, in which he lambasted Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and the party-led Union government over its policies.

