Raipur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:Sunil Kumar Soni from BJP is leading by 195000 votes

May 23, 2019 13:02:10 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Santosh Sahu 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sanju Kumar Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shankar Lal Vardani 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rupesh Sahu 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Sunil Kumar Soni 0 Votes 0% Votes
GGP Ajay Chakole 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) Devki Dubey (Sandhya) 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Devendra Kumar Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
BKP Tameshwar Sahu 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSCP Chhabi Lal Kanwar 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Ikram Saifi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramdyal Dahariya 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramkrishna Verma 0 Votes 0% Votes
SS (BD) Advocate Shailendra Kumar Banjare 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Santosh Yadu 0 Votes 0% Votes
RHSP Vijay Kumar Kurre 0 Votes 0% Votes
SVBP Dr. Yogita Bajpai 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHBHP Banmali Chhura 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Tarjan Jangde 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Navin Gupta 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Pramod Dubey 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manish Shrivastav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pritesh Pandey 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pravin Jain 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Khilesh Kumar Sahu Alias Khileshwar 0 Votes 0% Votes
Raipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 19,04,460 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 9,24,453

Male electors: 9,79,107

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Raipur town Assembly constituency was divided into South, West and North constituencies. Mandirhasod Assembly constituency was dissolved.

Assembly Constituencies: Baloda Bazar, Raipur Rural, Raipur City South, Bhatapara, Raipur City West, Arang (SC), Dharsiwa, Raipur City North, Abhanpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Ramesh Bais from BJP held the constituency when it was a part of Madhya Pradesh. After the division of Chhattisgarh, too, Bais continued to be elected MP from the constituency in 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections.

Demographics: The capital of Chhattisgarh, Raipur has a population of 40,63,872, of which 36.5 percent live in urban areas. The constituency is spread across areas that are suitable for growing paddy. It has been a BJP bastion since 1996. Raipur is also being developed as a smart city. The district is surrounded by Maoist-affected regions.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:02:10 IST

