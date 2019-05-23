Raipur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Raipur Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 8
Total electors: 19,04,460 (2014 estimates)
Female electors: 9,24,453
Male electors: 9,79,107
Reserved: No
Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Raipur town Assembly constituency was divided into South, West and North constituencies. Mandirhasod Assembly constituency was dissolved.
Assembly Constituencies: Baloda Bazar, Raipur Rural, Raipur City South, Bhatapara, Raipur City West, Arang (SC), Dharsiwa, Raipur City North, Abhanpur
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Ramesh Bais from BJP held the constituency when it was a part of Madhya Pradesh. After the division of Chhattisgarh, too, Bais continued to be elected MP from the constituency in 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections.
Demographics: The capital of Chhattisgarh, Raipur has a population of 40,63,872, of which 36.5 percent live in urban areas. The constituency is spread across areas that are suitable for growing paddy. It has been a BJP bastion since 1996. Raipur is also being developed as a smart city. The district is surrounded by Maoist-affected regions.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:46:45 IST